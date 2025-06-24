Alleged Cede Of 2027 Senate Seat To Mbata: Ngor Okpala Council Leader, Chibuike Agbugba Raises Alarm, Says, “I Am Innocent Of Accusations”

By Okey Alozie

The leader of Ngor Okpala legislative council and member representing Obiangwu Ezemba ward 10, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Agbugba has raised serious alarm over allegations leveled against him by those he described as political detractors and enemies of government who want to cause disaffection in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, especially in Obiangwu Autonomous Community where he comes from.

The leader condemned in strong terms the Monday June 23rd 2025, edition of an Owerri based newspaper with the headline “alleged cede of 2027 senate to Mbata: Ngor Okpala Demand Suspension of Council Leader, Rejects Caretaker Committee Appointed by Chairperson”.

In that particular story, the leader of Ngor Okpala legislative council was accused of misleading his people. He was quoted to have said that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has already ceded the 2027 Senate seat to Chief Alex Mbata.

Rt. Hon. Chibuike Agbugba is using this medium to refute that publication and at the same time declaring that it is a calculated attempt by few elements who want to paint his image black and destroy his political career.

In his words “That publication and story is bogus and contains negative insinuations to destroy political relationship in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

“Our people should disregard the publication and face the realities on ground.

“I am innocent of what they are accusing me of therefore, they will not succeed because God is with me “my people love me and I love them too”, the leader submitted.

Continuing, Rt. Hon. Agbugba hinted that the rustic group has been using all forms of propaganda to destroy him and make way for their selfish gains. He regretted why such group refused to turn a new leaf and embrace peace in life. He made it abundantly clear that the audio clip the group is using as evidence is completely false and should not be accepted at all.

On the issue of caretaker committee recently set up by the chairperson, Hon. Mrs Chika Ibekwe, the leader of the legislative council saw it as a welcome development adding that majority of the people of his area and stakeholders have given their full support to that and did not kick against it at all. He maintained that Obiangwu people and the entire Ngor Okpala citizens are peace loving and will never accept the imposition of anybody as their President General (PG). He said, for now the issue have been taken care of as peace has been restored.

He thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma for all he has done to Ngor Okpala people and promised that his people will continue to give him full support needed to succeed in office.