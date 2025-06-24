Imo Guber 2027: Panic Grips Owerri, Okigwe Zone Hopefuls Over Uzodimma’s Latest Stance On No Zone For Successor 

Panic has gripped politicians from other zones in Imo State, except Orlu Zone, following reported statements credited to the governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodimma concerning where his successor would come.

Since the last governorship election was conducted in November 2023, subject of discussion in the state has been about Charter of Equity and which zone is entitled to produce the next governor.

Stakeholders from Owerri and Okigwe zones had formed platforms and caucus to further the course of their zones for possible replacement.

Even the governor himself in several fora had advocated for the charter of equity without stating which of the zone is entitled to produce his successor.

While it appears that the race may strictly be for Owerri and Okigwe zones, the two zones that are yet to get equal chances to govern the state like Orlu Zone, a recent statement the governor was quoted to have made is creating doubts thereby instituting panic in the political scene of the state.

An Owerri based newspaper in its Monday edition quoted the governor to have said that only the person willing to continue the good work he has started and deliver democracy dividends to Imolites the same way he is doing and not emphasis on zone shall be chanced to succeed him.

The statement has not gone down well with apostles of zoning arrangements who feel it should be Owerri or Okigwe zone for the next governor of Imo state.

Comments from some of the stakeholders Trumpeta monitored indicate a fresh panic from other zones than Orly zone where Uzodimma comes.

Most of those Trumpeta doesn’t want to quote are using several medium both in the traditional and online platforms to express reservations about the position of the governor.