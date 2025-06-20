Nigerian Institute Of Town Planners, Imo State Chapter Visits OCDA GM, Re-Assures Readiness For Synergy

..Harps On Owerri Master Plan

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Imo State Chapter has paid a courtesy visit to the General Manager of the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, Sir Franklin Nzewodo in his office on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

The delegation of the team was ably led by the latest inaugurated State Chairman of NITP, Tpl. Austin Ukanwa Ugoh alongside his Executive and Elders of the Association.

Presenting his address, Tpl. Ukanwa commended the GM for his pragmatic work in OCDA and in ensuring that the Owerri Master Plan is strictly adhered to.

Ukanwa encouraged the OCDA boss to sustain the tempo irrespective of mindless media propaganda by perceived enemies of the Owerri Master Plan.

Speaking further, the Town Planning guru said the visit was to also reassure of the NITP’s eagerness in synergizing with the agency, pointing out that as experts in the built environment, with OCDA, the quest for a functional, safe, and aesthetically pleasing environment would be achievable.

Tpl. Ukanwa in his brief enthused, “The occasion afforded the leadership the opportunity to interact with the agency, on ways of strengthening mutual relationship with OCDA, bearing in mind that, the agency is a demonstration ground for the exhibition of Town Planning principles necessary for the implementation of the Owerri Master Plan.

“The leadership also stressed that all land within the Owerri Capital Territory is ENCUMBERED by virtue of the Owerri Master Plan, OCDA Edict and Imo State Building Regulation, and as such can only be declared free or developable by OCDA and urged the agency to go after those invading every single space within the city under the pretext property investment.

“It also afforded the NITP leadership, the opportunity to address salient issues of mutual interests incidental to the optimal performance and operation of the agency, especially in the areas of protecting urban furniture, reclamation of road verges, green belts; noise pollution; abuse of height and zoning regulations; illegal conversations of properties, etc.”

Reacting, the Nzewodo assured the leadership of the agency’s readiness to partner with Town Planners in Imo State to attain the 3R Mantra of Governor Hope Uzodimma in the area of creating sustainable human settlement for the Owerri Capital Territory.

In attendance also was, TPl Steve I. Onu, FNITP, PPNITP, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban planning; TPl. Chux OKORO, MNI, FNITP, the longest serving GM, OCDA (11 years); TPl. Obed Okoro, MNITP (TOPREC REP, Imo State); TPl. Dr. Sabina Osuji, MNITP, TPL. Humphrey U. Osuala MNITP, leader AWTPN, Imo State; NITP, Imo State EXCO members; members of staff of OCDA.