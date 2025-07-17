Coalition Forces Move To  Absorb ADC Structure In Imo

The recently launched Coalition of Political parties under the Platform of African Democratic Congress, ADC has landed Imo State with force.

The Party has taken a new dimension, with the old members being the beautiful brides as the mammoth crowd of new members join to work with the old existing structure of the party across Imo State.

The harmonious relationship between the old and new members has created a seamless bonding which has created an environment of win-win situation.

The ADC is vastly gaining ground and membership, as many Imo Citizens embrace the party it sees as a new trend in Political mobilization in Imo State.

Sources said the major success recorded by the ADC party in such a short in Imo is the peaceful manner the Old members are welcoming the tumultuous new members porting into the party.

The Leaders have received the State Chairman, Prof James Okoroma with open arms and have asked their followers to go out in mass and register with ADC.

Two of the major Leaders of the party in Imo State, His Excellency Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and Hon Emeka Nwajiuba have asked their followers to work harmoniously with the old and new members.

Meanwhile, a former Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has asked members of his Political Family, The Rebuild Imo Movement RIM to Collapse the structure across the twenty seven Local Governments in Imo into ADC.

Following this directive by Ihedioha, his teeming followers have been announcing their Membership of ADC and waiting the commencement of registration which will start with Membership registration next week.

Already all the members of Rebuild Imo Movement have joined the ADC.