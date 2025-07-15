Ow Zone Leaders Of Thought Marshall Support For Uzodimma’s Government.

The Owerri Zone Leaders of Thought have vowed to give total support to the Administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma in Imo State until he completes his second term tenure.

The Leaders made this declaration while speaking to Journalists in Owerri in the weekend.

They Leaders who spoke include Chief Charles Amadi(Charlvon),Chief Henry Njoku(Haritex) and Prince Alex Mbata(PAM).

They maintained that the purpose of Owerri Zone Leaders of Thought is not to heat up the Polity but to rather support the Governor to produce his successor and hand over power peacefully and warned politicians to be careful with their ambitions and not distract the Governor.

They stressed that they will ever respect the Governor’s choice of successor and work towards his decision.

“We are going to work with the Governor in making sure he leaves office peacefully in toeing his line of Choice” Prince Mbata hinted.

The Group said the Organization was not formed to champion any individual’s ambition but the collective interest of Owerri people, adding that Owerri Leaders of Thought will collaborate with other Groups within and outside Owerri Zone in working for the general Interest of all Owerri people.

They said that nearly all the top Leaders of Owerri extraction are members of the Leaders of Thought and have also pledged their support for the Governor Uzodinma in his bid to leave a more prosperous Imo, where there Peace, Equity and Justice.