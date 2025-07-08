Oru East Legislative Council Passes Vote Of Confidence On LGA Executive Chairman, Hon Chief Nnamdi  Okwaraigwe

The Executive Chairman of Oru East Local Government Area, Hon. Nnamdi Okwaraigwe has bagged an implicit vote of Confidence from the Legislative Council of the LGA.

In the document made available to Trumpeta Newspaper, signed by the Leader, Oru East Legislative Council, Rt. Hon.Timothy Chizoba, described Okwaraigwe as an infrastructure driven Chairman, whose leadership has continued to soar higher.

Full text of the resolution from the Legislative Council reads below:

ORU-EAST LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL’S RESOLUTION NO:004 OF 2025.

RESOLUTION TO PASS A VOTE OF CONFIDENCE ON THE EXECUTIVE

CHAIRMAN OF ORU-EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT,HON.CHIEF NNAMDI

OKWARAIGWE.

The Oru-East legislative council do hereby write on the above subject matter and to convey the resolution passed during her plenary session on Tuesday the 3rd July, 2025 at the Council’s Chamber.

INTRODUCTION:

The Oru-East legislative council having critically examined the achievements of the Executive Chairman since his assumption of office in September, 2024, and his people oriented policies as well as massive infrastructural and developmental work within the

Local Government Area, the people of the locality both at home and in diaspora

Strongly attest that the Executive Chairman, Hon. Chief Nnamdi Okwaraigwe has set new

Developmental record in the Local Government Area such as:

1. The completion of the secretariat perimeter fencing

2. Reconstruction of the administrative office block, legislative chamber and

Political office block

3. Massive rural road grading across communities in the Local Government Area

4. The two on-going administrative complexes construction.

5. Prudent management of the LG resources.

6. Ensuring conducive working environment for the staff of the council

7. Establishing cordial and harmonious relationship between the Executive arm and the legislative arm.

8. Strengthening Primary health care system in the locality.

9. Being staff friendly.

Based on the above monumental achievements, the Legislative council unanimously christened him the “Infrastructural” Chairman.

Unequivocally, the people of Oru East are proud of the Executive Chairman’s

achievements.

In view of the above, the Oru-East Legislative Council resolved and passed a vote of confidence on the Indefatigable, pragmatic and people oriented Chairman, Hon. Chief

Nnamdi Okwaraigwe (ENYI OHA).