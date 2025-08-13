We are yet to receive our severance allowances, Governor Uzodimma’s former aides cry out

Former aides of His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State under the auspices of Concerned Shared Prosperity Stakeholders has passionately cried out to the Governor over discriminatory payment of their severance allowances.

These aides who pleaded to be anonymous while speaking with Journalists in Owerri on Friday, informed that some of them served the Shared Prosperity administration and 3R mantra of Governor Uzodimma as Special Advisers, SA and Senior Special Advisers, SSA.

They observed that the Governor has made approval for the payment about 2 months ago and since then, good number of their colleagues have received their payments, while some of them are yet to receive their own payment.

They commended the Governor for the opportunities given to them to serve and assured him of their continued loyalty, even as they are not still holding any position(s).

They passionately re-appealed to the Governor, to please handle as a matter of exigency by directly all those concerned for the payments to expedite actions as equity and social justice demands.