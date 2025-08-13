State creation: Ohaji People Pass Vote of No Confidence on Sen. Osita Izunaso

…Youth insists Ohaji must remain in Imo

Sequel to the denial of Ohaji people from presenting their position paper during the Federal House of Representative State Creation Committee public hearing held at Eze-Imo’s palace, allegedly orchestrated by Sen. Osita Izunaso through his political arsenals, Ohaji youth have unanimously and strongly condemned what they described as unwarranted public harassment to the delegated Ohaji leaders by Sen. Osita Izunaso and declared him enemy to Ohaji district.

Ohaji youth led by the National President of National Congress of Ohaji Youth(NACOY), Comr. Nicholas Tochukwu Nwosu made their expression on Monday 11th August during their press briefing held at Mgbirichi-Ohaji where they aligned themselves with the general agreement of Ohaji people in supporting the creation of new State in South East, Ohaji people remaining in old Imo with Owerri as capital city and they declared a vote of no confidence on Sen. Osita Izunaso for working against Ohaji people’s choice of State.

According to the youth press briefing material signed by the NACOY National President, Comr. Nicholas Nwosu, NACOY Secretary, Edi Victor, NACOY P.R.O, Engr. Innocent Amadi, Community Presidents and stakeholders. The press paper stated that “after exhaustive deliberations in our last Congress held on Saturday 2nd August, 2025, we resolved to hold this press briefing and to state that we are fully in support of the creation of additional State in the South-East because it will correct the atrocious imbalance among the six geopolitical zones.”

“The people of Ohaji prefer to remain in Imo State with Owerri as the capital not only because of proximity but also because of our age-long traditional and cultural affinity which does not exist between us and the people of Orlu Zone. NACOY rejects in its entirety any move to include us in the proposed Orlu/Anim State or any other political contraption. It’s quite unfair that Ohaji with a population of over 400,000 people comprising twenty five (25) communities and seven (7) INEC wards, which is much bigger than four Local Government Areas in some parts of Imo State, was regrettably merged with Egbema, Ohaji is due for three Local Government Areas.”

“We the youth of Ohaji supports our fathers and the leadership of Ogbako Ohaji, the apex Socio-Cultural Organization of the Ohaji Nation to say, Ohaji will not be part of the proposed Orlu or Anim State. We also called on the leadership of National Assembly to consider creating three Local Government Areas out of the present Ohaji district.”

“We are highly disappointed with Senator Osita Izunaso who clamours for the creation of Anim State. It is important to note that since the clamour for the creation of additional State in the South East till now, Sen. Osita Izunaso has not deemed it necessary to consult the leaders and stakeholders of Ohaji to know where they actually want to belong in the unfolding dispensation. Rather he was busy trying to censor our freedom of expression and conspicuous hindering our leaders from making presentations during South/East public hearing organized by House of Representative Committee on State Creation. Based on the foregoing, we the youth of Ohaji have unanimously pass Vote of No Confidence on Senator Osita Izunaso, the Senator representing Orly Zone.” They youth submitted.

Further speaking, the youth president of Umuagwo autonomous community, Comr. Albanus Opara, Comr. Eluke of Obiti community, the CSO of Ohaji district, Comr. John-Cliff Ogbuehi, Nwaneshi Fabian of Abakuni, Obinna E. Amadi of Umuapu, Ogbonna Chidi of Mgbirichi and other community Presidents, respectively, wholely declared that Ohaji is no longer parts of Sen. Osita Izunaso’s constituent even as they disclosed that no parts of Ohaji feels positive representation of the Senator.