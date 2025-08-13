Imo Police Dislodges Gunmen Operating in Bishop’s Court 

Men of the Imo State Police Command has succeeded in intensive crackdown on suspected gunmen who terrorize residents of Bishop’s Court part of Owerri.

Bishop’s Court is a high concentration area of students of Imo State University, IMSU, Owerri.

The area which leads from IMSU gate to Orji area is a crime prone area where gun unleash all manners of assault on the residents.

But Imo Police appears to have woken from slumber to tame the excesses of the gunmen.

Based on a statement available to Trumpeta signed by the Police PRO in Imo, Henry Okoye “the Imo State Police Command, through proactive policing strategies, has recorded significant breakthroughs in its ongoing onslaught against crime and criminality in the State.

“On 31st July 2025 at about 2100hrs, a distress call was received reporting a suspected armed robbery incident at Bishops Court Roundabout. Acting swiftly, the DPO Orji Division and his team moved to the scene and foiled the robbery attempt, arresting one Ernest Nweke ‘m’ of Umuoji in Ngor Okpala LGA, resident in World Bank, Owerri, and recovering a locally made pistol from him.

“Later that same day, one Emmanuel Feargod ‘m’ reported being attacked by a three-man armed robbery gang near the same location. Acting promptly, the patrol team arrested one suspect on the spot, while the others escaped into a nearby bush. Interrogation of the arrested suspect led to the apprehension of other gang members on 1st August 2025. The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

“A search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of One (1) Pump Action Gun and Seven (7) rounds of live cartridges. The suspect is currently in custody while investigation continues to determine the source of the arms and identify his accomplices.

The statement further states “the Imo State Police Command commends residents for promptly reporting incidents and reiterates that community-police cooperation remains key to crime prevention. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via the Command’s emergency number: 0803 477 3600.