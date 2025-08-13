SEMB Boss Azubuike Queried; May be suspended Over Alleged Official Misconduct, As Education Commissioner Ikeagwuoha Roars

By Okey Alozie

Uncertainty and acrimony has continued to trail the administrative hemisphere of the education sector especially in Imo State Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB).

Information available to our news desk, revealed that the unhealthy situation and misunderstanding between the commissioner for education (Primary and Secondary) Prof. B.T. Ikeagwuoha and the SEMB Boss, Dame Augustina Azubuike which led to the verbal and media war has now taken another dimension. We gathered that the SEMB Boss Augustina Azubuike has been queried for allegedly granting unauthorized press interview last week to a local tabloid.

Rumour going round the corner is indicating that the embattled SEMB Boss has been suspended for her alleged act of misconduct, but when our roving reporter visited the Commissioners Office at the State Secretariate Complex on Monday, to confirm the query and suspension, he refused to respond on the issue.

However, there is serious indications that things have fallen apart as the centre cannot hold again.

It could be recalled that since two weeks now, the Education sector (Primary and Secondary) has been in serious crisis which has now escalated to war. The outbreak of the war started when the special committee for the verification of SEMB staff was inaugurated by the Hon. Commissioner, on Tuesday 5th of August 2025. The SEMB Boss was accused of not supporting the verification exercise coupled with the allegation that she want to unseat the Commissioner.

Against this backdrop, she came out to clear the air by denying that she did not do so. In her voice note, she kicked against the composition of the 7 man committee and allegedly revealed that the verification exercise has stayed longer than necessary. Thereafter, publication came out in one of the local newspapers, replicating all that she said in the voicenote.

Moreover, the SEMB Boss was alleged to have granted a press interview without authorization. This time, the team spirit, synergy and harmonious relationship that use to exist in the past between the Commissioners office and that of the embattled Executive secretary has now ceased. But staff of SEMB as we also gathered are now working under pressure and tension. Most of them are wondering what will be the fate of their Boss.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the Secondary Education Manageemnt Board (SEMB) for the ongoing verification of staff is as follows:

Wednesday 13/8/2025 is the date for the verification of Owerri zone I & II

Thursday 14/8/2025 is for Orlu Zone I & II

Friday 15/8/2025 is for Okigwe zone I & II

Monday 18/8/2025 Admin, Finance Department (SEMB at Heqadquarters & C & C Department)

Tuesday 19/8/2025 Account Department, Planning Research & Statistics and Sports

Wednesday 20/8/2025 Execuive Secretary Office, Legal, Procurement and School Service