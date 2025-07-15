Kaduru Deepens Grassroots Relationship In Mbaise

… Inaugurates Focal Persons, Community Co-Ordinators For Aboh, Ahiazu, Ezinihitte

..Unfolds Plans For Strategic Empowerment Initiatives Across Mbaise

In furtherance of its reach and life-transforming impacts on people in rural communities, particularly, less-privileged persons across the Owerri senatorial district of Imo state and beyond, a fast-growing philanthropic/humanitarian body, the Nkwa Chi Kwere Foundation has successfully Inaugurated Ahiazu, Aboh and Ezinihitte Mbaise local government area chapters of the foundation.

The foundation as a step towards realising its goal of effecting positive change across communities, has also, inaugurated focal persons and community co-ordinators for Aboh, Ahiazu and Ezinihitte local government areas of Owerri zone.

Inaugurating the Ahiazu Mbaise chapter at a ceremony held at Nnarambia community, a public health practitioner of International repute and Chief Convener, Nkwa Chi Kwere Foundation, Dr Chijioke Kaduru who expressed love, respect and appreciation for Mbaise people’s natural inclination to positive change and love for genuine contributions to overall development of the area, assured that the foundation would not relent in making substantial contributions towards the well-being of Ahiazu LGA, Mbaise nation and other local government areas of Owerri zone.

Dr Chijioke Kaduru explained that Nkwa Chi Kwere Foundation is a grassroots-oriented movement and endeavour that has over the years, empowered numerous youths and indigent women in Ngor Okpala, Mbaise and other parts of Owerri zone, stressing that the inauguration of the Ahiazu Mbaise chapter marked a significant step towards the Foundation’s expansion.

Dr Kaduru who is a notable member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), applauded the newly inaugurated officers of Ahiazu Mbaise chapter of Nkwa Chi Kwere for their selfless commitment to the movement and described their continued support as symbol of organic love and patriotism.

Assuring them of unwavering encouragement in the discharge of their duties, the Chief Convener charged them not to relent as according to him, the cardinal objective of the movement is extending succour and restorative support to the needy.

He further, assured that the Ahiazu Mbaise chapter would be a pace-setter and source of inspiration to other emerging chapters.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Foundation’s Co-ordinator for Ahiazu Mbaise chapter, Comrade Nneji extolled the glowing attributes of the foundation’s Chief Convener, Chijioke Kaduru, describing him as a public-spirited person, a world-class medical practitioner with massive global contacts and enviable track record in clinical research and health policy formulation.

According to Comrade Nneji, Dr Kaduru is known to have featured prominently in providing healthcare Infrastructure and professional advice at both primary and tertiary levels.

The Ahiazu Mbaise chapter co-ordinator commended Dr Chijioke Kaduru for consistently and immensely contributing to healthcare development and community empowerment.

The Nkwa Chi Kwere Foundation’s Chief Convener was accompanied in the trip to Ahiazu Mbaise by the foundation’s central team of dedicated directors, movement leaders as well as some notable Ahiazu Mbaise stakeholders namely, renowned broadcaster, Chief Joe Ehioma, High Chief Jonny Chilakpu, among others.