Imo Leaders Of Thought Hinges On Charter Of Prosperity

…Warns Against Distortion Of State’s Peace Under Guise Of Charter Of Equity

… Says, Uzodimma, Laying Solid Foundation For Sustainable Dev In Imo

PRESS RELEASE

IMO LEADERS OF THOUGHT CALL FOR SPREAD OF THE IMO CHARTER OF PROSPERITY

Date: 12th July, 2025

…SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

ENOUGH OF THE TROUBLESHOOTING: THOSE OVERHEATING THE POLITY UNDER THE GUISE OF THE CHARTER OF EQUITY SHOULD DESIST AND ALLOW IMO STATE TO PROGRESS

The recent unsettling developments in the Imo State political space: driven by a few self-serving political actors, are deeply disturbing. These individuals, hiding behind the long-overflogged issue of the Charter of Equity, are deliberately stoking tensions, causing division, and creating unnecessary disaffection among the diverse groups that make up our dear state.

What we are witnessing is a carefully orchestrated scheme designed to ignite unrest and disrupt the peace we have painstakingly nurtured. These individuals are operating under the false pretense of promoting the Charter of Equity, when in truth, their actions are self-serving, clandestine, and malicious. Their nocturnal political maneuvers are aimed at sowing seeds of bitterness and discord across communities.

Let it be known: Imo State belongs to all of us. No individual, group, or zone holds a superior claim to Imo indigeneship. It is therefore unacceptable-and deeply troubling-for some to arrogate undue importance to themselves as self-appointed custodians of the Charter of Equity or as political warlords.

These actors have engaged in secretive and divisive activities capable of destabilizing the peace and security of our state. Their continued actions pose a significant threat to the fragile gains we have made under the current administration, and they must be cautioned.

We make it emphatically clear: those responsible for this campaign of hate, division, and political mischief must retrace their steps or be held accountable should any civil unrest or breakdown of law and order occur in the state. The Imo State Government and all well-meaning citizens must rise to the occasion and curtail the excesses of these selfish politicians, who are bent on either getting their way or setting the state ablaze.

We urge all men and women of goodwill to speak out in unity and condemn this dangerous trend. Political power is not a do-or-die affair. Imo State is composed of three equal and respected zones, and no one should be allowed to hide behind ethnic or sectional sentiments to hold the state hostage in pursuit of power.

We say NO to:

Paid political agents

Non-state actors parading as political messiahs

Two-faced town criers

Gullible, attention-seeking politicians

“Recharge card” politicians with no credible base

Governor Hope Uzodimma is laying a solid foundation for sustainable development in Imo State: through strategic investments in infrastructure, human capital development, and trust-building in governance. His administration is creating an enabling environment for continuity, such that his successor will inherit a state primed for growth, much like what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu achieved in Lagos State during his tenure as governor.

Today, Lagos is thriving economically and infrastructurally because of the solid foundation laid by President Tinubu. That same future awaits Imo under the visionary leadership of Governor Uzodimma.

We remain committed to the Imo Charter of Prosperity, which unites rather than divides us, promotes development rather than destruction, and seeks equity based on progress; not propaganda.

Long live Imo State!

Long live Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma (CON)!

Long live President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Signed:

Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu

(Orlu Zone)

Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi

(Owerri Zone)

Hon. Sam Osuji

(Okigwe Zone)