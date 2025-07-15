Need To Establish Regional Railway Network: Tourism Development Advocate, Critical Thinker, Uche Emmanuel Chinonso Writes South East Governors, Stakeholders

OPEN LETTER TO THE SOUTH EAST GOVERNORS AND PROGRESSIVE STAKEHOLDERS ON NEED FOR ESTABLISHING A REGIONAL RAILWAY NETWORK

By Uche Emmanuel Chinonso

(Tourism Development Advocate/Policy Writer/Infrastructure Strategist)

To:

• His Excellency, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma CON

• His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah

• His Excellency, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti OFR

• His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru

• His Excellency, the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR

• And all progressive leaders, visionaries, and development-focused stakeholders of the South East region of Nigeria.

SUBJECT: A REGIONAL RAILWAY NETWORK AS A STRATEGIC CATALYST FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, TOURISM, AND INDUSTRIAL INTEGRATION IN THE SOUTH EAST GEOPOLITICAL ZONE.

With utmost respect and patriotic urgency, I write this open letter to humbly propose the conceptualization and implementation of an integrated regional railway system that links the five South Eastern states; Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, and Anambra. This call is rooted in a collective desire to see the South East emerge as a modern, economically vibrant, and globally competitive zone.

The Possibility is Real

The idea of a rail network across the South East is not utopian. It is a strategic necessity and with the right mix of political will, inter-state collaboration, and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), it is within reach. The region already has elements of shared culture, commerce and mobility. What remains is the physical infrastructure to bind these together.

A multi-state railway master plan is feasible under a joint regional commission or South East Development Commission. It can be co-funded by state governments, regional development banks, and international donors, while private sector players (such as logistics firms, estate developers, and industrial zones) can be integrated through concessions and Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) models.

Economic and Industrial Benefits

1. Intra-Regional Trade and Supply Chain Integration

A railway line will drastically reduce transportation costs for goods, improve delivery timelines, and stimulate regional commerce, especially for manufacturers, agro-processors, SMEs, and cross-border traders.

2. Ease of Doing Business

Investors and business owners will benefit from reduced logistical challenges, improved connectivity between industrial clusters, and more competitive markets across the states.

3. Job Creation and Local Enterprise Growth

From construction to maintenance and logistics operations, thousands of jobs would be created directly and indirectly, especially for youths, artisans and transport operators.

Tourism and Cultural Development

A regional railway system can revolutionize domestic tourism by connecting:

• Cultural festivals in Enugu and Abia

• Heritage tourism sites in Anambra and Imo

• Eco-tourism destinations in Ebonyi’s highlands

Tourists, both local and international could plan weekend circuits or week-long tours across the region with efficient rail transit, thereby increasing hospitality investment, local income, and regional branding.

Agricultural and Rural Development

Our region is rich in palm produce, cassava, rice, yam, fruits, and vegetables. A railway system would:

• Link rural farming communities to urban markets

• Support agricultural co-operatives and agro-logistics

• Reduce post-harvest losses due to delayed transportation

• Create agro-export corridors from South East to the rest of Nigeria.

Framework for Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)

This project must be sustainably financed and managed through:

• Inter-state joint investment framework

• Private rail construction and logistics companies (under concession)

• Support from the African Development Bank (AfDB), Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), and Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC)

• Legislative frameworks for shared infrastructure funding, land use agreements, and operational oversight.

Conclusion & Call to Action

Your Excellencies and fellow progressive citizens of the South East, time has come to dream together, build together, and rise together. We cannot afford to remain fragmented while other regions are uniting for progress. This is more than transportation; it is a pathway to economic justice, social mobility, and regional rebirth.

I am open to sharing technical frameworks, planning models, case studies from similar regional rail systems (e.g., in East Africa and South Asia), and to collaborate with policymakers, transport consultants, and development partners interested in this vision.

Let us act now for the future of Ala Igbo, for our Children, and for the pride of Nigeria.

With hope and commitment,

Uche Emmanuel Chinonso