Good Governance: Orlu Regional Assembly Lauds Uzodimma’s Leadership 

The Orlu Regional Assembly (ORA) USA has lauded Governor Hope Uzodinma’s leadership in Imo State in the last five years, as they gave him two awards recognizing his outstanding performance, leadership and generosity.

This comes as the Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nanah Opiah, former Minister of State for Education and former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, also lauded the governor for his remarkable achievements in security, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, noting that the governor has done so well in five years in office.

The ORA USA awards came during the 2025 Annual Convention of the Orlu dispora group held in New York as the group said that the governor has done well and deserves their support.

Addressing a cross section of the Orlu Regional Assembly (ORA) USA during a question and answer session at their 2025 Annual Convention in New York, Opiah highlighted the governor’s efforts to tackle security challenges, improve education and healthcare systems, and enhance rural infrastructure.

The former minister, who was a member of the delegation to the ORA USA 2025 Annual Convention that comprised HRM Eze C. I. Ilomuanya, Chief Greenbank Iheka and Hon. Oyibo Nwaneri fielded questions on governance back home in Imo State.

The Senator representing Orlu Zone, Senator Osita Izunaso, and Hon. Canice Moore Nwachukwu (Omeorgor), representing Oru East/Orsu/Orlu Federal Constituency, also attended the ORA USA 2025 Annual Convention and spoke glowingly of the governor’s outstanding achievements.

Former Governor Achike Udenwa was also in attendance while the keynote speaker was Bishop Ukwuoma of the Orlu Catholic Diocese.

The ORA USA awards on the governor were received by HRH Eze C.I. Ilomuanya on behalf of the governor.

While thanking the Orlu Regional Assembly (ORA) USA for showing an interest in governance back home, Opiah noted that though the state was plunged into unprecedented insecurity by disgruntled politicians a few months after Senator Hope Uzodimma was sworn-in as governor, the situation is no longer the same as the governor has faught insecurity to a largely appreciable level.

He noted that before now, bandits had terrorized some communities, and the indigenes ran away for dear lives, but the situation is different now as peace has returned to most communities as the indigenes have now returned home.

He said: “Insecurity is being addressed. The governor has drastically reduced occurrences of security breaches in the state, especially in communities in Orsu LGA. Orlu LGA, Njaba LGA, Oguta LGA, Isiala Mbano LGA, Ehime Mbano LGA, Ihitte-Uboma LGA, amongst many other LGAs.”

He explained that security challenges are not peculiar to Imo State, adding the state has witnessed isolated attacks on soft targets in recent time, but the state government is on top of the situation as the bandits have been seriously degraded and can no longer launch serious attacks or take communities.

He mentioned that many of the attackers have been arrested by security agencies in the state.

Opiah emphasized the government’s proactive approach to addressing herders and cattle rearing issues, ensuring that bandits are arrested and brought to book.

He said that among other initiatives, the state government is proposing ranching for cattle owners as an alternative to open grazing.

He said that with the local vigilante arrangement the governor has put in place, he is mobilising the communities to rise up and help in the fight against insecurity. He expressed optimism that the vigilante arrangement will yield great results and the state will be better for it.

The former minister also commended the governor’s initiatives on rural road infrastructure, which have improved connectivity and facilitated economic growth.

He said that the governor has built more roads, hospitals, schools, and other infrastructures in Orlu Zone than his predecessors from the area.

He added that the governor has also done better than his predecessors in the state as he has constructed over 120 quality roads in a space of five years.

Responding to questions on education in Imo State, Opiah said that the Uzodimma administration is doing well in the sector also.

He said that with the establishment of the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo, the recovery of the K.O. Mbadiwe University, the upgrading of the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education to a university of education, the recovery of accreditation status of the Imo State University (IMSU) Owerri, the upgrading of the Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH) Orlu, the upgrading of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri to a teaching hospital, the rehabilitation of primary and secondary schools in the state, the governor deserves accolades from Imo people.

“The state government has concluded plans to recruit over 5,000 qualified teachers. This is what you cannot get in private schools. Only the government can attract quality teachers and pay them well, including offering them gratuities and pensions. The government is taking basic education seriously, and the states, especially Imo State, are partnering with the federal government through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC). The government is investing in infrastructure in public schools. Major investments are already done and many more are underway.”

Opiah expressed gratitude to the Orlu Regional Assembly USA for their unwavering support and engagement with the state government. He assured the diaspora community of the administration’s commitment to their welfare and development.