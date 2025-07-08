Egbu Compri Old Boys Lose Colleague, Vitalis Anukam

The Former Students of Egbu Comprehensive Secondary School (Egbu Compri Egbu, in Owerri North LGA, Imo State, have been thrown into mourning following the death of one of their Member, Mr Vitals Anukam.

According to information available, Mr Vitals Anukam, a native Umugweze, Umualum, Nekede in Owerri West LGA Imo State will be buried on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Speaking to TRUMPETA, Chief Amanze Njoku (Practical) an old Friend and Secondary School mate of late Anuka described the death as shocking, adding that he lost a bossom friend in Vitalo, as he called him.

Chief Njoku (Ikeoha Orji) prayed God to accept his soul.

In the same vein, a good Pally of Late Anukam, Chief Henry Ekpe, Co Publisher of TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER lamented that the loss of Vitlo caused him a good friend whom he knew in the days they were just kids.

“Vita was a part of Small group of Friends who danced Disco those days as we frequented Afurola Night Club, in White House Hotel Owerri those days. I have lost a good pal” Ekpe said.

Others who spoke to TRUMPETA include Charles Ajaero, Chijioke Nlemchi, John Nwanzurumike, Anayo Okorocha (Rado),Ndubisi Uka,Chidi Ezeobi and other good friends of Late Vitalis Anukam who have vowed to be present at the burial to give their friend a befitting burial on Friday.