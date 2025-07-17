ISOPADEC: We Are Focusing On Critical Infrastructure And Human Capital Development – Chief Austin Onyedebelu

The Managing Director of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Chief Austin Onyedebelu, has reaffirmed the Commission’s unwavering dedication to improving public infrastructure across the oil-producing communities in Imo State, while simultaneously investing in robust human capital development, particularly for the youth.

Chief Onyedebelu disclosed that under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Commission is witnessing a revival of long-abandoned projects and the initiation of new ones. He revealed that Governor Uzodimma has approved the return of contractors to 24 school construction sites inherited from previous administrations, with clear directives for expedited completion. In addition, ISOPADEC has awarded 19 brand-new school building projects, bringing the total number of educational facilities under construction to 43.

Beyond the education sector, the Managing Director emphasized the Commission’s focused attention on healthcare delivery in the oil-producing regions. “At Mmahu Egbema in Ohaji-Egbema LGA, we are constructing an ultramodern 20-bed hospital that will be fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment. We also plan to subsidize medical expenses to ensure affordability and access for our people. Health, as we all know, is wealth,” he stated.

Furthering its healthcare agenda, Chief Onyedebelu announced that the enrollment of 315 ISOPADEC employees is currently ongoing as part of His Excellency’s Healthcare Initiative aimed at promoting optimal health coverage for Imolites. In addition, essential drugs have been distributed to health centers, ensuring the revitalization of primary healthcare delivery across beneficiary communities.

In the area of water and sanitation, ISOPADEC has commenced the rehabilitation of 45 water projects across the oil-producing LGAs. According to the Managing Director, this move is a direct response to community needs discovered during a recent needs assessment tour. “As an interventionist agency, we must respond to the felt needs of our people. I sincerely thank Governor Hope Uzodimma for providing the approvals and resources to enable us execute these crucial projects,” he said.

Recognizing that education goes beyond infrastructure, ISOPADEC has also flagged off the distribution of thousands of exercise books to primary school pupils in the region, further supporting foundational learning and reducing the financial burden on parents.

On youth empowerment, the Commission is intensifying its training and skill development programs. Arrangements are underway for 250 youths to undergo specialized training at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), while 200 others are preparing for a fully funded international training in Europe on Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence. Chief Onyedebelu noted that the impact of these capacity-building programs would be transformational for the communities and the state’s tech ecosystem.

The Managing Director also highlighted internal reforms that have improved the Commission’s operational efficiency. Through enhanced corporate governance, the implementation of merit-based systems, and strengthened accountability frameworks, ISOPADEC has improved staff morale and productivity. “We ensure prompt and timely payment of salaries and entitlements, and this has helped foster a more spirited and committed workforce,” he added.

Chief Onyedebelu concluded by commending Governor Hope Uzodimma for his continued support and purposeful leadership. “I thank His Excellency for his unwavering belief in our vision. Without his support and the timely release of funds, these milestones would not have been possible,” he affirmed.