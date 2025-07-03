Akabo  Community Throws  Weight Behind Eze Njoku  Nwansi

By Amaechi Chidinma

The people of Akabo Autonomous Community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, recently embarked on a peaceful protest , passionately appealing to the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to urgently intervene and caution some people who were said to be alledgedly trying to truncate the Ezeship throne of HRM. Eze (Barr) Evans Olileanyachukwu Njoku Nwansi 1V.

The protesters who were on peaceful demonstration were armed with placards cards and green leaves as symbols of peace and resistance, with inscriptions ” We are solidly behind our God chosen Traditional ruler,

HRM Eze (Barr) Evans Olileanyachukwu Njoku Nwansi IV, “Injury to HRM. Eze (Barr) Evans Njoku Nwansi 1V is injury to the entire Akabo people” “HRM.Eze (Barr) Evans Njoku Nwansi is our choice ” and so many others insignia expressing their views.

The agrieved protesters—men, women, and youths—marched through the communities while chanting solidarity and protest songs from the Njoku Nwansi dynasty country home to the popular Orie-Akabo market in Ikeduru LGA.

Their unified call was for the Shared Prosperity Governor, Sen.Hope Uzodimma, to halt individuals who try to truncate the age long Royal stool of Akabo Paramount kingdom by those they described as “Detractors ”

Speaking on behalf of the people of Akabo community , Elders of the community took turns to voice out their annoyances with those inside their houses fighting the peace of the Community.

Interacting with Newsmen , the Palace Secretary High Chief George Opara , disclosed that the essence of the peaceful demonstration is to deliver a message to the whole world that Akabo traditional institution is unique, he said ” This is one community in Igbo Iand that does not rotate Ezeship or create vacuum in our transendent stool of Akabo Town,which places the Ezeship in a particular village, people may be answering Njoku Nwansi but a particular family is entitled to the Ezeship ” he said .

In a statement tagged ” Akabo Position Statement” signed by the President General of Akabo Town Union , he thanked the Executive Governor of Imo state Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma on the staff of office and certificate of recognition he granted to our Traditional ruler,Hrm.Eze (Barr) Evans Njoku Nwansi 1V , he highlighted that Akabo is deeply committed to their Traditional Ruler and his determination to protect and preserve the rich cultural heritage of Akabo indigenes, he Expressed grief over what he described as the continuous distraction of the traditional stool of Akabo Paramount Kingdom , as he asserted that ” HRM.Eze .(Barr) Evans Njoku Nwansi 1V , is the de facto heir to the throne and the popular choice of the people , his emergence as a traditional Ruler was through a legitimate and transparent process that reflects the will of the community , Akabo Ezeship stool is not and has never been for sale , any unwarranted challenge to the dynastic throne will amount to testing the people’s will” Sir. Ahamefule concluded

Addressing the people of Akabo earlier before the solidiariy match , the Acting Traditional Prime minister of Akabo Paramount Kingdom , Chief Boniface Ofoegbu charged the protesters to comport themselves in an orderly manner .

In the position paper read by the Secretary General of Akabo Town Union Chief Amb.Sir. Jerry Opara,he maintained that prior to the demonstration , the town Union Executives had alerted the appropriate agencies over the matter on ground , speaking further, he said

“We shall resist with every lawful means anything that will truncate the Ezeship throne of HRM.Eze (Barr) Evans Njoku Nwansi 1V

Adding her voice, the Secretary Akabo Town Union women’s wing,Mrs Tochi Obinna Amadi who spoke on behalf of the women’s wing , seized the platform to preach peace, she enjoined all and sundry to support Akabo Traditional Ruler and to ensure peace reign in Akabo land .

The Youth President , Comr. Okechukwu assured that today’s protest will be peaceful and devoid of any destruction of properties.

He said any deliberate attempt by certain individuals to distabilize Akabo community through the peaceful protest will be resisted.

In their respective speeches Chief Innocent Iwunze and the public relations officer PRO of Akabo traditional Council , Chief Onyenekwu Chris, reiterated that the demonstration will serve as an avenue for the world to know the decision of Akabo people over the Traditional stool..

Similarly, another prominent voice in the community, Chief Hon.Chukwuma Ekechukwu condemned what he described as abuse of Constitutional rights , he said ” The Akabo people have the customary , traditional and legal rights to express their views over their Traditional Ruler HRM.Eze (Barr) Evans Njoku Nwansi 1V ,And that is what the protest match is all about to show solidarity that he is truly the people’s choice on the Ezeship stool, that is all” he submitted .

Cross section of the indigenes of Akabo people who spoke in anonymity appealed to Governor Hope Uzodimma to intervene on the matter, with the notion that HRM.Eze (Barr) Evans Njoku Nwansi 1V is the choice of Akabo people.

Meanwhile , all the members of social cultural organizations and villages in Akabo Paramount kingdom were visibly present at the solidiariy match.

Repeated attempts by our reporter to reach the accused persons proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.