Olaukwu Community Heaves Sigh Of Relief Over Solar-Powered Borehole Amenity

…Hails Uzodimma, IMHA Majority Leader, Onyemaechi, AIRBDA

By Onyekachi Eze

Eulogies, songs of praises reigned supreme at the Umuihuoma Umuogide in Olaukwu Autonomous Community, Oforola, in the Owerri West Local Government Area, Imo State on Sunday, June 29, 2025 over the commissioning of the solar powered borehole for the residents of the said location.

The people trooped out en masse to witness the occasion, especially the beneficiaries and indigenes of Umuihuoma Umuogide.

It wouldn’t have been so entertaining without the rhythmic dance steps exhibited by the women who were elegantly adorned in their regalia.

The Project, Trumpeta Newspaper gathered was proudly sponsored by Anambra Imo River Basin Development Authority, AIRBDA.

It was further learnt that the project was attracted by the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

In his remarks, H.R.H Eze A.H Ekeocha, (Ola-oma 1 of Olaukwu Community) commented that, it was a bold project to the immediate community, adding that the gesture will go a long way in mitigating water shortage in Umuihuoma Umuogide community.

The Traditional Ruler in expressing deep appreciation to Hon. kanayo Onyemaechi opined that he has once more exhibited a high sense of diligence and concern for his people.

Eze Ekeocha, through Onyemaechi, hailed Governor Hope Uzodimma for considering the community worthy of the water borehole amenity.

Earlier, Hon. Gideon Onyemechara, a stakeholder in Oforolla ancient Kingdom recalled that it was in the same hut that the journey of Onyemaechi’s Assembly race began in 2019, and under the same hut,they had all gathered to observe the commissioning of the borehole.

In addition, he said, so far, most of his promises have been attained, while lauding him for being an exceptional leader and asked that he sustains the tempo.

The member representing Ideato North State Constituency, Hon Okechukwu Ernest Udeze, was elated by the gesture.

He submitted that as legislators, they make good laws and motions for the entire State and give a supporting voice to the executive to thrive.

Hence, he stated that the overheard water borehole facility cited in their domain was the effort of a selfless representative who would stop at nothing but see all happy.

Reacting, Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi enthused that for the fact he remembers where comes from and their collective support to the movement, he has come to appreciate them the most.

The Majority Leader added that it would not have been possible if the Governor through AIRBDA had not chosen to install the borehole where it. He stressed that it was part of the good governance initiatives of the 3R administration that was brought down to Umuihuoma and every other projects that have and would be sited in other parts of Owerri West LGA.

The ceremony was spiritually officiated by Rev. Dr. Sam Ajare of the Bible Missionary Church and Ordinand Levi Ejiofor of Emmanuel Anglican Church, Umuogide, Oforolla.