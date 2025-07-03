Ihedioha, Rebuild Imo Political Group Set for New Coalition Party, ADC

….Former Imo Governor Takes Opening Prayer At Adoption Meeting in Abuja

A new wave of party movement may likely be witnessed in the Imo State political climate in few days to come.

Following the decision of the coalition forces, opposed to the current administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to empty into ADC ahead 2027 elections, actors in Imo State may not be left out from the drift.

Trumpeta who has been monitoring the development of late observed that there is likelihood that the political family of the former Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, otherwise known as the Rebuild Imo group may find their way to the coalition force hub.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ihedioha was spotted at the Yar Adua Event centre of the meeting of the Coalition leaders moving into ADC taking opening prayer for the event, an indication he is already on the way to the party.

Since calling it quits from PDP, Ihedioha who is behind the Rebuild Imo Political Group is yet to be associated with any party. The former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker rather decided to strengthen the Rebuild Imo group while searching for party to perch alongside his followers.

Trumpeta noticed that Ihedioha had reportedly had discussions with former Presidential candidate of Labor Party, Peter Obi and the Abia State Governor, suggesting romance with the labour party.

But from the way his associates are brandishing and commenting positively about ADC in the social media since yesterday about the opposition coalition movement into the party, there are strong indications, Ihedioha and Rebuild Imo have finally found abode in ADC.

Though, no official statement has been made by Ihedioha and his followers about joining ADC, but their body language in the social media shows that they are not far from raising the party structure in Imo State in the days to come.