War Without End: Okorocha Hits Former Aide, Now Reps Member, Chike Okafor Hard 

The seeming altercation between former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and one of his former Commissioners and now House of Representatives, Hon Deacon Chike Okafor appears to be a “War Without End”

This is evident in the verbal wars ravaging the rosy relationship both had before which has gone sour.

Okafor, House of Representatives member for Obowo, Ihitte Uboma and Ehime Mbano Federal Constituency of the State was one of the notable allies of the governor during Okorocha’s hey days in Douglas House as Governor.

The Obowo born banker turned politician was Okorocha’s first Commissioner for Finance from 2011 to 2015 he vied for the National Assembly position.

However, the coming into power Senator Hope Uzodimma against the preferred choice of the pro Okorocha camp in Imo politics, Chief Uche Nwosu who lost the APC ticket in 2019 and ran for governorship under AA party caused friction between Okorocha and some of his lieutenants including, Okorocha.

Trumpeta learnt that Okafor’s shift of allegiance to Okorocha who became governor in 2020 brought in a cold war between the two.

Before now, Okorocha didn’t hide his disdain for Okafor as he made scathing remarks about the House of Reps member.

This newspaper was informed that the bad blood resumed again when the former governor in the midst of his associates during a social function launched another ferocious verbal attack on Okafor.

According to Evangelist Bright Eluagu, a reaserch scholar, public affairs journalist and legal consultant, Okorocha reportedly accused Okafor of being a “prodigal son” who he alleged of signed cheque amounting to huge sum of money when he served as a Commissioner of Finance.

Evangelist Eluagu, a notable media ally to Okafor, in a scrip circulating in the social media revealed that Okorocha made the comment during the birthday of another former Commissioner during his era in office, Hon Kenneth Emelu.

While trying to debunk the reported speech of Uzodimma, Evangelist Eluagu states in a commentary titled

“Between Former Governor Okorocha and Deacon Chike Okafor” that “former governor, Rochas Okorocha has some sense of humour.

You could see it in many of his public outings. However, when humours start to over-reach its boundaries, then it will no longer be seen as one, but a subtle act of blackmail in a satirical form”

According to Eluagu, an IMSU law graduate, Okorocha while “addressing some of his followers and supporters at the birthday celebration of

Hon Kenneth Emelu, former Commissioner of Youth Affairs who served under his administration, Fmr Gov. Okorocha, among other things, described Deacon Chike Okafor as a prodigal son.

He also alleged that Deacon Okafor signed a check, amounting to trillions of naira, when he served as Commissioner of Finance under his administration”

Stressing further, Eluagu added that “any discerning mind would be bothered to ask, why it took Gov. Okorocha almost six years after his exit from power, to make such a weighty allegation of misappropriation of funds against Deacon Okafor?

“Is Okorocha now telling us that there are still funds which are un-accounted for, while he held sway as Imo chief executive officer?

“Assuming, but not conceding that such funds were signed, can a mere Commissioner of Finance signed any funds without the knowledge and approval of his principal, the Governor?

Those who understand the tenets of civil service know that the system operates with a strong bureaucratic process, that makes it strenuous and administratively impossible for any head of government department to sign, or appropriate public funds without the authority of the chief executive officer of such a State”

While trying to provide cover up for Okafor, Eluagu opined “obviously, Gov Okorocha’s utterances at Kenneth Emelu’s residence smacks of envy, that is evidenced on the refusal of Deacon Okafor to join him to wage war against Gov Hope Uzodimma.

“Deacon Okafor became a prodigal son according to Chief Okorocha because he chose to lend his support to the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma”

It is unfortunate that the former Governor decided to toe the path of ignominy for political gains.

Deacon Okafor is a man who has distinguished himself in the affairs of public leadership.

He knows what is good for Imo people, which was the reason he opted to pitch-tent with the 3-R administration of Governor Uzodimma”

Efforts Trumpeta made to get the reaction of Okafor to the matter proved abortive as his phone number was not available as at press time.