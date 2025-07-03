Uzodimma Empowers Imo Civil Servants, Showers Twenty-Four Vehicles On New Perm Secs

“As the engine room of governance, our Civil Service will continue to receive every necessary and statutory support it deserves, to ensure the system functions optimally in the best interest of our State,”

Governor Hope Uzodimma has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the Imo State Civil Service by providing vehicles to 24 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries.

The gesture, made during their swearing-in ceremony, underscores the governor’s dedication to ensuring the civil service, described as the “engine room of governance,” operates at its highest potential.

In his address, Governor Uzodimma emphasized that the promotions were conducted in strict adherence to the State Civil Service rules, reflecting the administration’s commitment to merit, professionalism, and institutional growth. “As the engine room of governance, our Civil Service will continue to receive every necessary and statutory support it deserves, to ensure the system functions optimally in the best interest of our State,” he stated.

The governor highlighted the importance of the new Permanent Secretaries in driving a results-oriented public service capable of addressing the evolving needs of Imo State’s residents. He urged the appointees to embody integrity, diligence, and innovation in their roles, leveraging their expertise and leadership to fulfill the administration’s mandate.

The swearing-in of the 24 Permanent Secretaries marks a significant step in Uzodimma’s ongoing efforts to build a robust and efficient civil service. The provision of vehicles is seen as a practical measure to enhance their mobility and effectiveness in discharging their duties. This initiative has been widely commended as a demonstration of the governor’s focus on empowering the civil service to deliver quality service to the people of Imo State.