Wike Accuses Ihedioha of Leaving PDP Because Of Anyanwu

Wednesday’s unveiling of the political platform of the gathering Coalition against President Bola Tinubu has thrown up tantrums among the political class with Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike hitting verbal punches to key figures in the opposition circuit.

Notable politicians opposed to Tinubu’s return in 2027 in Nigeria has unveiled the ADC as political platform to undertake their quests.

The opposition desire to stop Tinubu has forced Wike to sprout uncomplimentary words against some of the ADC leaders.

In an interview granted Wike by a national television media outfit (names withheld) in Abuja, the former River State governor made claims that have caught attention in the public.

Of interest to this medium is Wike’s inclusion of the name of a former governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha among those he lashed at for forming coalition against Tinubu’s return for second term.

Wike in the interview was quoted to have said that the former House of Reps Deputy Speaker dumped PDP because Samuel Anyanwu ( Sam Daddy ) was not removed as PDP national secretary.

Wike said while dismissing the Coalition now in ADC “David Mark wanted to be PDP chairman and we said no. His daughter even won election under APC in his federal constituency, and he lost as a PDP leader. I defeated Amaechi in Rivers state, all round, when he was APC Campaign DG and even as a super minister. Corruption under Malami as Attorney General for 8years cannot be over emphasized. Atiku was the vice president for 8 years, and he’s been hovering from one party to another. What is he going to tell his children? Emeka Ihedioha left PDP and joined them because Sam Daddy was not removed as PDP Secretary. Instead of these elements to say they are angry for being defeated, they said Nigerians are angry and they want to rescue Nigeria”

Ihedioha dumped PDP two years and has since then gone about his political business while nurturing his per project, Rebuild Imo Project, believed to be his political structure for future contest.

At the Yar Adua Event centre, Ihedioha said the opening prayers for the Coalition confirming his destination after keeping minds guessing on what next for him in the political scene.