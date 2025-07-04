Top Imo Politicians Heading To Coalition  Party, ADC

…Ihedioha, Udenwa, Nwajiuba, Onyeagucha, Okewulonu, Others

With the inauguration of African Democratic Congress, ADC, by Coalition forces wanting to grab power from the ruling APC, meant to stop President Ahmed Tinubu second term in 2027 on Wednesday, in Abuja, rush to join the platform for the challenges ahead has commenced.

Leaders of the Coalition gathered at the Yar Adua Event centre in Abuja to unveil ADC as the party.

Signal that business of the ADC has commenced was when the former leadership led Ralp Nwosu surrendered their positions to the interim officers made up of Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Already, the social media is abuzz with discussions on the ADC while interest to be part of the party is growing based on feelers Trumpeta have.

Indications are high that Imo State politicians shall be part of the ADC judging from observation of Trumpeta.

A former Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha will undoubtedly be in the party even as believe in some quarters of the state shows that he will be moving into the party with his Rebuild Imo adherents.

Ihedioha had left PDP few years ago with some of his followers he kept under the Rebuild Imo umbrella searching for veritable platform to be part of.

Further signals that would see Ihedioha and allies are waiting for ADC party cards to register their membership are the presence of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. Atiku is said to be Ihedioha’s political mentor for years and both had found themselves in same party umbrella before now. Even the presence of former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Tambuwal in the boat of the coalition’s ADC is another indicator nothing stops Ihedioha from joining the party.

Expected to be in ADC is former governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa. For a while now, Udenwa’ presence and shadow have not been noticed in any political party including the PDP that brought him to power years ago. Only recently, Trumpeta noticed Udenwa alongside the likes of Atiku and contemporaries at the private home of former President, Muhammad Buhari for a visit. The group opposition group Udenwa was part of to Daura for a visit to Buhari comprised egg heads of the Coalition that embraced ADC two days. Without showing signs to remain in PDP, ADC is the next destination of Udenwa.

While giving insights about the formation of the Coalition, a key player in the group and former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Elrufai mentioned the name of Emeka Nwajiuba. Despite being an APC members, Nwajiuba had not shown interest in the affairs of the ruling party since he lost party’s Presidential primary in 2023. Nwajiuba, a former Minister of State for Education during the Buhari regine may use the ADC to launch back into political action giving that he has not reckoned with the APC either at his Ehime Mbano LGA chapter or at the state level.

Information reaching Trumpeta has it that a former governorship contestant in Imo State and business mogul, Capt Emma Ihenacho may be part of the ADC. Ihenacho who ran under APGA and is championing part of the Owerri Zone quest for a taste of Government House, Owerri in 2027 is linked to the ADC.

Since Ihedioha is inches closer to the ADC, his lieutenants will join him in the party. One of them is Hon Uche Onyeagocha. Former secretary to the state government of the state, joining Ihedioha to ADC will enable Onyeagocha forge ahead in the party sector.