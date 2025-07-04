Ahiajoku 2025: Ignites Renaissance For Igbo Culture And Economic Resilience

A vibrant new chapter in the storied legacy of the Ahiajoku Lecture Series was launched today at the Golden Vista Hotel, Owerri, as the 2025 Ahiajoku Planning Committee held its inaugural meeting.

With the spirit of Igbo heritage pulsating through the room, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, charged the committee with a bold mission: to rekindle the flame of this iconic cultural event and position it as a beacon of hope and transformation for Igboland.

In her stirring address delivered in the Igbo language, Lady Ekomaru emphasized the profound significance of the Ahiajoku Lecture, a mega-event that embodies the soul of Igbo tradition and identity. “This year’s lecture marks a fresh start, a renaissance for an institution that unites us as a people,” she declared.

She reaffirmed the Imo State Government’s unwavering commitment to preserving and elevating Igbo customs, assuring the committee of full support to make the 2025 lecture a resounding success. Her words ignited a sense of purpose, urging the committee to plan meticulously to achieve the lecture’s lofty goals.

Sir Stanley Amuchie, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Committee, speaking on behalf of Chairman Chief Gary Igariwey, echoed this fervor. He underscored the committee’s composition of distinguished individuals, as proof of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s deep understanding of the lecture’s importance to the Igbo worldview. “Ahiajoku is more than an event; it is the heartbeat of our culture, a mirror of our values, and a vision for our future,” Amuchie passionately stated.

The committee, he noted, is entrusted with a sacred duty to uphold the lecture’s legacy while charting a path forward for the Igbo race.

Hon. Nze Ray Emeaña, Director General of the Ahiajoku Centre, welcomed the committee with an impassioned reminder of the lecture’s historical weight. Celebrating its 45th anniversary since its inception in 1979 under the visionary leadership of the late Chief Sam Mbakwe, the 2025 event will mark the 26th lecture in the series. “Governor Uzodimma has breathed new life into this cherished tradition, and you, the committee, are the torchbearers of its renaissance,” Emeaña declared.

He urged members to approach their task with the gravity it deserves, as this year’s lecture promises to be a historic milestone. The 2025 Ahiajoku Lecture, themed *“The Future of the Igbo Economy Amidst the Challenges of Insecurity in the South East: A Call for Paradigm Shift,”is poised to spark critical dialogue. This timely topic addresses the pressing economic challenges facing the region while offering bold solutions for resilience and growth.

The lecture will be delivered by Professor Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, the revered Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka. Known for his profound insights drawn from theology and philosophy, Bishop Onah is a moral force in Nigeria’s public sphere, uniquely positioned to inspire transformative thinking on culture, politics, and development.

As the committee embarks on this monumental task, the 2025 Ahiajoku Lecture stands as a clarion call to the Igbo nation and beyond. It is a rallying cry to reclaim cultural pride, confront economic challenges, and forge a future where the Igbo spirit thrives amidst adversity.

With Governor Uzodimma’s visionary leadership and the committee’s dedication, this year’s lecture promises to be a defining moment—a vibrant celebration of heritage and a bold step toward a prosperous Igbo future.