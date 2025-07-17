AMIRI PEOPLE HAIL GOVERNOR HOPE UZODIMMA FOR ONGOING CONSTRUCTION OF AMIRI MAJOR ROADS

..AS THEY PLEDGE CONTINUED SUPPORT TO GOVERNMENT

By Onyekachi Eze

Taking into cognizance, the gains of having accessible roads in their locality, the people of Amiri, a village in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, have thanked the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for remembering them with key roads construction.

Recognizing the deplorable state of roads in the ten communities that made up Amiri, especially without a single connecting route, the natives have heaved sigh of relief as work had commenced on the awarded roads.

Therefore, in what appears like a reprisal action, in a meeting convened on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Amiri, they expressed their unfettered appreciation to Governor Hope Uzodimma for restoring their hopes to feel the impacts of government.

In the well attended meeting of select Amiri sons and daughters, they commended the governor for honoring one of his campaign promises of giving Amiri people quality, durable and accessible roads.

In attendance were the Member representing Oru East State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, and unavoidably absent but was represented by Hon. Chief Odyssey Obioha (Nmagha Amiri).

Also, ably represented at the meeting was an elderstatesman, Chief Osita Nwaneri (Ogbughereuzo 1).

The Traditional Rulers from the four autonomous communities in Amiri were not missing in action, viz; H.R.H Eze Donald D. Nnabue (Igwe 111 of Amiri-Oru Auto. Community), H.R.H Eze Bernard Igbodekwe (Obi Gedegwum of Amiri-Isu Auto. Community) unavoidably represented, H.R.H Eze Cyril Uzoukwu (Mbu 1 of Mbubu-Amiri Auto. Community), H.R.H Eze Linus Obilom (Duruoha 1 of Umuduruigwemadu Auto. community) also represented.

Other Amiri sons present include; Hon Bernard Nwanana (ISOPADEC Commissioner), Chief Odoro Amawuru, Chief Eugene Ezeoba, Chief Evaristus Obioha, Chief Alex Anyiam, High Chief Ifeanyichukwu Agupuruonye, among other Elders, Chiefs and Youths.

Mr Stanley Ike and Engr. Ralph Anyiam represented the Tochil Constructions Company.

List of the awarded roads that traverses to Amiri Communities include the Amiri junction/Atta/ Nkume; Orie Amiri/Umuokwe-Awo Omamma road; and Amiri Girls/Obioha Durueke Road, all totalling 16 kilometers.

Anchoring the meeting, Hon. Odyssey Obioha, a former Development Center Coordinator, said, it became paramount to commend the governor for his rare show of love to the people of Amiri, pointing out that what they are currently witnessing has never been heard of in Amiri.

He added that Governor Uzodimma has changed the narrative for better with the massive roads construction in the major roads leading to Amiri as mentioned above.

The people while commending the governor were so grateful to God for the gift of Hon Chigozie Nwaneri, the House member, under whose direction and visionary representation assisted in facilitating most of the projects being celebrated.

Earlier, during the breaking of kolanuts, H.R.H Eze Cyril Uzoukwu called for peace and unity among the people of Amiri. He further lauded the governor for the gift he brought to the land by ensuring that there are motorable roads in Amiri when completed.

Commenting, Eze D.D Nnabue opined that, essence of the meeting was to appreciate the governor for adding Amiri in the road map for construction as well as to interface with the contractors handling the Amiri Road and to chart a way forward.

The traditional ruler beckoned that quality job construction be made a priority.

Representative of Tochil Construction Company, Mr. Stanley Ike, explained that the contract awarded to the Company, so far has been going on simultaneously.

Mr. Ike submitted that even under the rains, Tochil Construction has not relented in giving its best considering that the Chairman, Amb. Tochil Nwaneri is a bonafide son of Amiri land, therefore, has no reason to compromise on quality job delivery.

Also speaking, he maintained that Tochil Construction Company has made a name globally in all spheres and when it comes to road construction, they have the most earth moving and asphalting machines to get every construction solid and durable with adequate drainages.

He added that with the necessary support and enablement, the construction will be completed at a specific duration and thanked the Governor for entrusting the work at the full gauge of a son of the land.

The Supervising site engineer, Engr. Ralph Anyiam, in briefing the natives of the progress of work so far extended his thanks for the maximum co-operation from the villagers.

Notwithstanding, he hinted that most of the challenges faced has to do with the existing road with its discharge route whereas the rainy season has helped in taking note of the level of flood and erosion on the site.

Engr. Anyiam disclosed that he is adequately monitoring the asphalting of the roads even the ones being handled by the indigenous contractor.

He stated that at the process, they accept corrections and suggestions from the villagers as to how best to achieve a sustainable construction of the erosion prone site like the Amiri junction/Nchoko axis.

Anyiam was particularly elated and grateful to the natives for safeguarding the construction equipment.

From the ISOPADEC Commissioner, Chief Bernard Nwanana, he commended Tochil Construction for a good job and thumbed up to the visionary government of Uzodimma for officially awarding the contract to a reputable company.

Nwanana eulogized the governor for his exemplary Leadership in returning the People’s confidence in governance.

“The governor has truly shown people that government can do well. Apart from Late Sam Mbakwe, Governor Hope Uzodimma has surpassed all and has shown capacity in all angles”, he said.

Chief Eugene Ezeoba in his speech, said, “the governor has shown Amiri people what they have not seen before. This is great”.

Chief Ifeanyichukwu Agupuruonye advocated that the entrance to the Amiri junction be widened and made to be in standard and identifiable just like every other known junctions. He did not mince words in expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the governor and all who made it become a reality.

Others who spoke, took turns to shower accolades on Amb. Tochil Nwaneri for the roles he played on the Amiri road construction describing him as a worthy Amiri son in whom they are well pleased.

In a special note, they said, all the necessary supports to ensure that the roads get fully completed and durable, they will do.

“We are happy with Tochil, he has written his name in gold. Even under the heavy rainfall, construction work never stopped. To our dearly beloved Governor, we can’t thank him enough for this. We owe him our prayers and continued support”, they asserted.