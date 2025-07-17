What Does Uzodimma Want In 2027?

Even as he has two more years to go in Government House, Owerri, as Governor of Imo State, attention is focused on the next political dispensation of Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Uzodimma needs no introduction to the politics of Imo State as he has a record of emerging two time Senator who represented Imo West Senatorial District, (Orlu Zone) in the National Assembly.

Before now Uzodimma had sought to be the governor using AD in 2003.

Having gotten the position of Governor of Imo State through the Supreme Court who declared him winner and managed to secure a second term, all eyes are on him for destination in the next dispensation come 2027.

Trumpeta got interested in what next for the Imo State governor based on noticable body language and movements so far.

In recent times, this newspaper has noticed that Uzodimma may be looking beyond the state considering the profile he has build within the political circle.

Though, there are signals that he may opt for Senate position to seek Senate Presidency as a ranking lawmaker but indications are rife that his interest may be beyond the Senate.

Trumpeta has noticed that Uzodimma is playing great games at the centre while using his esteemed position as Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum to create fresh political horizons.

With part of his stay said to be in Abuja, Uzodimma had been instrumental to getting APC win state governorship contests and governors not in the party finding their ways to the ruling APC. Stories are abound how his magical wand has led to inflow of other party members, especially governors and national assembly members into APC.

The queries of Trumpeta further arises from recent front page attention Uzodimma and his administration are getting in selected national dailies. On regular basis, it has been observed that Uzodimma has been appearing on front page of papers earning earpiece spaces instigating want of a desire in 2027.

A cursory review indicates that only those interested in political desire for a position go for cover page newspaper mentions. In the last count, national dailies like Daily Sun, Daily Trust and others have been carrying earpiece mention for the Imo State governor.