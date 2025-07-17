Igwejiuba-Francis Ugorji Strengthens ADC Realignment In Umunwoha

In a significant political move that indicates the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Imo State is gaining traction, the Rebuild Imo Movement’s Umunwoha branch has formally pledged loyalty to the party.

The announcement was made at a high-level event held at the home of Hon. Igwejiuba-Francis Ugorji in Irete, where respected stakeholders gathered to commemorate the Rebuild Imo initiative’s advancements and their alignment with the ADC.

A wide range of political leaders, party loyalists, women’s and youth activists, and supporters of the Igwejiuba-Francis Ugorji Foundation attended the event, which was hosted at the Igwejiuba family villa in Umuekwune, Irete.

In his remarks during the occasion, Barr. Odili Eremba, highlighted the core themes of the gathering: evaluating the journey of the Rebuild Imo project, celebrating key milestones, and charting the path forward within the ADC.

His words, “We are here not just to celebrate, but to reaffirm our values—transparency, people-first governance, and collective responsibility. The ADC mirrors our vision, The political alignment between Rebuild Imo and ADC, he noted, was a carefully considered step made after months of stakeholder consultations and political observation.”

Hon. Innocent Ekema, former Executive Chairman of Owerri West, used the occasion to reiterate that their principal, His Excellency, former Governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, remains a central figure in their political direction. He further emphasised that the ADC is committed to reclaiming Nigeria from bad governance and steering it towards a functional economy where the youth are gainfully employed and women are meaningfully empowered.

Ekema describesld Hon. Igwejiuba-Francis Ugorji as a source of pride to Rebuild Imo family and the Umunwaoha community in Owerri West, Imo State, and beyond. He encouraged all present to throw their doors open to others who wish to join the movement to rescue Nigeria from the grip of corrupt leadership and misrule under the current APC government.

The meeting also featured passionate testimonies from various leaders, including Hon. Dr Emeka Amaeze from Irete in Owerri West. He affirmed that their loyalty to the Rebuild Imo movement is rooted not in financial gain, but in a genuine desire to see positive change. According to him, ADC remains the vehicle to reclaim Imo State and Nigeria.

Hon. Igwejiuba-Francis Ugorji was praised during the event, with many describing him as an illustrious son whose achievements have made Umunwaoha proud. His commitment and integrity were highlighted as inspiring qualities for others to emulate.

The high point of the gathering was the collective resolution to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their official party. It was clarified that, although the party is still consolidating its structure in Imo State, there are no fixed positions yet. Everyone is encouraged to work tirelessly to mobilise more people into the party to realise the goal of taking over leadership at both the state and national levels.