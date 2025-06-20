Imo Education Ministry On Fire: Perm Sec, Directors In Big Trouble Over Ilegal Approval Of Schools

By Okey Alozie

Ministry of Education in Imo state is now boiling seriously over policy violation, mismanagement, power tousle, intimidation, illegal approval of schools.

Our source revealed that there are lots of inconsistencies, maladministration and policy violation by heads of departments, Directors and Permanent Secretaries of the ministry. The standard set up by government to run public, private and missionary schools as we gathered were no longer maintained. This time, there is deviation from official approved standards and regulations as we also observed.

Our roving reporter who went round Owerri and other parts of Imo state observed that some private houses have now been converted to schools and most of the schools are operating illegally.

On getting to the ministry at state secretariate complex located along Owerri portharcourt road, , for investigation, our reporter gathered that over 55 school allegedly could not secure official approval from government.

We learnt that this particular issue from all indications has brought bad signal and is currently putting the Education ministry in a bad light. Moreover, the activities of those in the Education sector (Primary and secondary) right now is bringing shame to the government and as a result many are calling for a declaration of state of emergency on the education sector for things to be properly arranged so that we can move forward and make progress education.

Many in the Education sector were alleged to have doctored their certificates and retirement documents just to remain in office without adding much value.

The treasury single account (TSA) policy of the state is not respected at all in primary and secondary any longer.

It is alleged that most fees and levies collected are not remitted as directed by government. It was further alleged that the ministry gave the operators of unregistered schools chance to commit blunders and operate below standard. Furthermore, information revealed that over 55 schools were alleged to have settled the ministry through the back door as Directors and other top rank officials of the ministry were alleged to have pocketed the registration money from most of the so called illegal schools to allow them operate. Most of these schools as we also gathered have no conducive environment to operate, yet they were given approval.

Our roving reporter observed that enchroachment into public schools have come to alarming rate. The worst hit are schools in Mbano, Ohaji, Obowo and Owerri municipal council etc. the area evaluators of schools in the 27 local government area of Imo as we were told, were not given free hands to operate because those in authority have been bought over with money. It is quite unfortunate to observe that 50% of Imo schools were not fenced at all. No supervision. Moreover, the villagers have grown up to start challenging the massive land given to schools. At times, the village leaders, bribe school heads and principals to gain entrance to take back their land which they gave to government, years ago. Whenever those in authority collects money from the villagers, the report concerning encroachment into school land will be sealed and nobody will hear about it.

Another group in the education sector that is allegedly committing fraud is the examination development center (EDC) located along Owerri Orlu road. It could be recalled that for more than 4 years now, all the exams (FSLCE, BECE and other basic exams) conducted by EDC were not released even as the students registered for those exams years back. However, the commissioner for education, Primary and Secondary, Professor B.T Ikeagwuoha is said to have raised eyebrow on those issues mentioned above and has read riot Acts to his Staff.