Terrorism Charge; Nnamdi Kalu Knows Fate Soon As FG Closes Case

The end is gradually coming nearer for detained Pro Biafra leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kalu, for him to know his fate over alleged treasonable charges instituted against him by the Federal Government.

Reports reaching Trumpeta from Abuja has it that the Federal Government of Nigeria has officially closed its case in the terrorism trial against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

At the end of the court case on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the prosecution informed the court that it had concluded its presentation of evidence and witness testimonies. With this, the government formally rested its case after calling several witnesses to testify against Kanu on charges bordering on terrorism, incitement, and unlawful broadcasting.

Kanu, who was originally arrested in 2015 but fled Nigeria while on bail in 2017, was re-arrested and extradited back to the country in 2021 under controversial circumstances. Since then, he has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), facing a series of legal battles.

Throughout the proceedings, Kanu has consistently denied all charges against him. His legal team argues that he is being persecuted for advocating the rights of the Igbo people and pushing for a referendum on Biafra’s independence. They insist that his activities have been peaceful and fall within the bounds of lawful self-determination.

With the prosecution’s case now closed, the next phase of the trial will allow the defense team to present its arguments. It remains to be seen whether the defense will open its case or file a “no-case submission” — a legal move that argues the prosecution has failed to establish a credible case that warrants a defense.

The case has generated significant political discourse, particularly in Nigeria’s Southeast region, where Kanu enjoys strong support. Protests, legal petitions, and calls for his release have continued since his re-arrest, while human rights organizations and international observers have urged Nigerian authorities to ensure a fair and transparent trial process.

The court has adjourned the matter to a later date for the defense to outline its next steps.

As this high-profile case moves forward, all eyes remain on Nigeria’s judiciary to see how justice will ultimately be served.