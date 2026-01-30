Danjuma Aboki, Imo State Police Commissioner promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG
The Nigeria Police Service Commission has promoted some senior officers of the police force. Among them is Danjuma Aboki. Until now, Aboki was the commissioner of police Imo State. The newly promoted officer was, until now, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Police Command.
