Frontpage

 Danjuma Aboki, Imo State Police Commissioner promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG 

By Imo Trumpeta / January 30, 2026

Danjuma Aboki, Imo State Police Commissioner promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG

 

The Nigeria Police Service Commission has promoted some senior officers of the police force. Among them is Danjuma Aboki. Until now, Aboki was the commissioner of police Imo State. The newly promoted officer was, until now, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Police Command.

About The Author

Imo Trumpeta

See author's posts

Post Views: 110

You may also like