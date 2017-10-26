Argentina Vs Nigeria Friendly: Kick-off Time Revealed, Rejected Ukraine & Israel

The Argentina Football Association have confirmed the kickoff time for the international friendly between the two-time world champions and Nigeria next month.

According to TYC Sports , Argentina will face the Super Eagles at the Arena of FC Krasnodar on Tuesday, November 14, starting from 1300 hours.

Assuming the time announced by the Argentina FA is the local time in Argentina, Super Eagles fans will be able to monitor proceedings as from 1700 hours Nigerian time.

Before accepting to play Nigeria, the Argentina Football Association had negotiated an international friendly with Ukraine and they also received a proposal from Israel.

Manager Jorge Sampaoli has called up 22 stars for the friendlies against Russia and Nigeria, including Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala, Javier Mascherano and Angel Di María.

Eight players have been placed on a standby list : Guido Pizarro (Sevilla), Emanuel Mammana (Zenit), Giovanni Lo Celso (PSG), Emanuel Lanzini (West Ham), Gerónimo Rulli (Real Sociedad) and Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) and Emiliano Insúa (Stuttgart).

Nigeria have already qualified for next summer’s showpiece with a game to spare, after four wins and a draw in Group B of the African qualifiers.

Ifeanyi Emmanuel.