Heartland Bags First Win As Akwa, Plateau Thrash Opponents

CHAN final Salisu Blames Defeat on Injuries to key PlayersNigeria coach Salisu Yusuf reflected on his side’s 4-0 defeat to Morocco in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) final at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca on Sunday.

A brace from Zakaria Hadraf and a goal each from Walid El Karti and Ayoub El Kaabi was all the Atlas Lions needed to win their first major continental title since the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria bounced back from a goal down to defeat Angola 2-1 after extra-time in the quarter-final, before beating Sudan 1-0 in the semi-finals despite playing with ten men.

“We lost today because we had to manage due to many injuries, Morocco played well,” Salisu told the media.

The home-based Super Eagles were without some of their key players, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Sunday Faleye.

Peter Eneji, who was making his first appearance in the tournament, was sent off after the Nigeria attacker received his second yellow card.

“They created chances and scored, it could have been better if we had all our players available. The game become more difficult with the red card,” he added.

Salisu decided to bench their star striker Anthony Okpotu and he was replaced by Eneji on the Super Eagles starting line-up.

“It was a strategy to introduce Okpotu from the bench, Eneji did well. We wanted to win but Morocco got it,” he explained.

Nigeria scooped silver medals in their first ever appearance in the CHAN final.

Heartland Bag First Win As Akwa, Plateau Thrash Opponents

Former league champions, Heartland FC recorded their first win of the season following a comfortable 2-0 home win against Kwara United at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri to the delight of their fans.

Biodun Thompson netted the opener for the Naze Millionaires on 10 minutes, while Stanley Egbujor added the second 11 minutes from time to give the Owerri based side some comfort after failing to record a win after 7 games both at home and away.

Meanwhile, Akwa United maintained top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League table following a 4-0 thumping of Wikki Tourists at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Promise Keepers have now garnered 16 points from seven games, one more than Plateau United who also enjoyed a comfortable afternoon with their 5-0 trouncing of Sunshine Stars in Jos.‎

Ubong Friday, Victor Mbaoma, Micheal Ibe and Christian Pygbara were all on target for Abdu Maikaba’s Akwa United in the one sided encounter.

Champions Plateau United were in devastating form against Sunshine Stars with new arrival Tosin Omoyele grabbing a brace in the 5-0 demolition of the Owena Waves.

The young forward has now scored three goals for the Tin City club this season.

Sunday Ingbede, Emeka Umeh and Mafeng Pam were the other scorers for Kennedy Boboye’s men.

Third placed Kano Pillars also had a great afternoon edging hard fighting MFM FC 2-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

League top scorer, Junior Lokosa opened scoring from the spot in the 52nd minute, his seventh goal of the season.

Adamu Hassan made the three points safe with a fine strike in the 90th minute.

At the Aper Aku Stadium Makurdi, Lobi Stars secured a hard fought 1-0 win against FC Ifeanyiubah

Former Nasarawa United and Rivers United midfielder, Esosa Igbinoba got the decisive goal in the 26th minute.

FC Ifeanyiubah are not without a win in their last four games.

Seven-time champions Enyimba held their hosts El-Kanemi Warriors to 0-0 draw in Maiduguri in another match day seven fixture.

Bello Kofarmata missed a penalty for the home team three minutes before the break.

Katsina United defeated Niger Tornadoes 2-0 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium with Chinedu Ajanah and Eric Dufegha getting the goals.

The Oriental derby clash between Abia Warriors and Enugu Rangers ended in a 0-0 draw, while Rivers United beat Go Round FC 1-0 in the Rivers State derby courtesy of Oche Salefu’s 81st minute penalty.

NPFL Match day 7

*Results*

Akwa United 4-0 Wikki Tourists

Lobi Stars 1-0 FC Ifeanyiubah

Heartland 2-0 Kwara United

Katsina United 2-0 Niger Tornadoes

Rivers United 1-0 Go Round FC

Abia Warriors 0-0 Rangers

El-Kanemi Warriors 0-0 Enyimba

Plateau United 5-0 Sunshine Stars

Kano Pillars 2-0 MFM FC

*Net shakers*

Plateau United: Tosin Omoyele 2′, 76′ | Sunday Ingbede 15′ | Emeka Umeh 20′ | Mafeng Pam 87′

—————————————-

Akwa utd: Ubong Friday 17′ | Victor Mbaoma 67 | Michael Ibe 82′ | Christian Pyagbara 87′

—————————————-

Heartland FC: Abiodun Thompson 10′ | Egbujor Nnamdi 79′

—————————————-

Katsina utd: Chinedu Ajanah 7′ | Eric Dufegha 47′

—————————————-

Lobi stars: Esosa Igbinoba 26′

———————————

Kano Pillars: Junior Lokosa 52′ (p) | Alhassan Ibrahim 90’+2

———————————-

Rivers utd: Oche Salefu 81′ (p)