Nwankwo, Ekwueme Unveil Gov Uzodinma as Heartland FC Number 1 Supporter



By Orji Sampson

Good times are indeed here again for Heartland FC of Owerri following fascinating revelations reaching #SONSports.

According to a reliable source, the number one citizen and Executive Governor of the state, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Ozidinma within the week had a closed door meeting with two ex -internationals, Nwankwo ‘Papili’ Kanu and Ifeanyi Ekwueme as he was later unveiled as the number one super supporter of the Naze Millionaires.

Although details of the meeting which also had in attendance the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie and the SSA to the Governor in Diaspora is still sketchy, but #Sonsports however understands that the peoples Governor is determined to ensure that Heartland FC and sports generally in the state returns back to the pinnacle were it rightfully belongs.

The league might be on recess following the lock down order by the Federal and state governments due to the COVID -19 Pandemic disease outbreak ravaging the globe, but it was learnt that Gov Uzodinma is not relenting with his administration’s “3-R” mantra of Reconstruction, Recovery and Rehabilitation hinged on his ‘Government of Prosperity’ to ensure that Imo regains his number one status in sports.

It is however not a surprise that Nwankwo who has been the nations Football Ambassador as well as for CAF, FIFA and the United Nations UN, was invited by the Gov Uzodinma to chart ways to enhance the productivity rehabilitation/development of Heartland FC even before the restart of the league (when the organizers deems fit in line with Nigeria’s Center for Disease Control NCDC, approval).

It is also believed that in no distance time the government may be making an elaborate statement as to its plans on moves and ways to improve the clubs fortunes.

Recall that the Governor some weeks back paid a surprise visit to the club on match day at Okigwe where he was conducted round by the Board Chairman, Barr Charles Ezekwem as he promises to make the players welfare a priority.