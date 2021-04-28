Salary Delay: Spirited Imolite, Onyiriuka Doles Out Cash For Heartland ..Promises N1m If Naze Millionaires Win At Wolves

Following the continued delay of the payment of salaries to the players and technical crew of Heartland FC, a spirited imolite has doled out N.25m (Two hundred and fifthy thousand naira) for the team.

Trumpeta sports desk gathered that the Naze in Owerri North LGA born Dr Onyiriuka Frank who recently returned from his base in Warri, Delta state learnt of the poor welfare situation of the Owerri based side and decoded to motivate them by giving out cash for their welfare.

This paper gathered that the brief event which tool place at the recently refurbished Dan Anyiam stadium, shortly after the clubs morning training session also promised to give the team N1m (One Million naira) if they beat Warri Wolves) when they two team lock horn in one of the NPFL second round games in July.

Dr Onyiriuka further revealed according to our source that he is looking forward to hosting the team in Warri when they visit.

Recall that the players of Heartland FC are still being owed about 4 months salary plus areas to some players which we learnt led to some players departing the team.

It is however believed that this spirited effort of Dr Frank can motivate other well meaning citizens of the state and lovers of Heartland FC to support the club even as they await the payment of their entitlements.