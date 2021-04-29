Imo, “Unknown Gun Men” and Other Matters

By Henry Ekpe

Imo State is quiet and peaceful. But it the peace of the grave yard. Since the creation of the State in 1976, Imo State has not be so gripped by the spirit of the “Unknown Gunmen”.

On Easter Sunday, some “Unknown Gunmen” shattered the relative peace that pervaded Imo Serenity.

The Hoodlums stormed the heart of the State Capital Owerri, and released prisoners, and Awaiting trial men, running into thousands.

The Government waxed tough and promised to apprehend the perpetrators. In the first few hours after the mayhem, it was hung on the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, and their security wing called Eastern Security Network, ESN.

Honours later, the Imo State’s Chief Security Officer, Senator Hope Uzodinma recanted, and narrowed it to “aggrieved politicians”.

However, the masses called for an Independent Judiciary of Enquiry to determine how criminal gang could invade a State capital, ravage the Prison Yard and released Felons, sacked the Police Headquarter, without a single casualty both from the Invaders and the Invaded.

While Imo people were still waiting to hear from the Government, the result on the Easter Monday rampage, the worst happened.

The ancestral home of the State Governor, located in Omuma in Oru East LGA, was desecrated by yet again, another “Unknown Gunmen” who braved security obstacles and visited arson on the Governor’s abode.

Information and circulated video had it that these thugs came around 9am in broad day morning, without any fear in the world. And left without any of their member gunned down.

When the story filtered out, it sounded like a narrative from a drunkard. But as the day ran into night, it was confirmed that the “rumour” was a fact. That “Unknown Gunmen” stormed the Governor’s home.

Who in the world could these Elements be that had no fear to invade the personal residence, and the ancestral home of a sitting Governor? That was the height of the brigandage visited on Imo this period!

However, as the incident at Omuma was yet the sink in, the news came out that the mastermind of the Easter Mayhem in Imo had been gunned down after a fierce battle with combined forces of security personnel.

Apart from the descriptive Press Release that came from the Army Public Relation Office, all that Imo Government had continued to tell the masses on the different incidents is that the attacks at the Correctional Centre, and the Governor’s house were all “politically motivated”.

As the citizens of Imo were still confused and waiting for a clear cut advise from Government on what to do on this strange bug that has hit Imo State, there came a street gun fight along Douglas and Mbaise Roads and up to Fire Station at Wethral Road. A very novel development in the history of Owerri.

Since after that horrific incident where casualties were also recorded, nobody has to advise Owerri residence how to live their lives this trying times.

Caution is now the answer, as the Government House Area had become out of bound for all, except for those who have essential and important duties to carry out around that Area of Owerri.

So far, both the Government and the people of Imo State have been careful, since the brigandage enveloping the State is a new one on the citizens who love to live their lives peacefully.

If there is any where in Nigeria that is most peaceful before now, that place was Imo State. And if there is any Town you count on to have a good time, that place was Owerri, where the residents love to mingle freely and enjoy themselves with visitors. But the situation is now dicey.

The question now is, must it continue like this? Already, the people of Imo State are ready and eager to move on with their lives as usual and take whatever had happened these past weeks as part of life. But the worry with the masses is the threat of reprisal attack by the “Unknown Gunmen”.

The silent question has been; will they carry out that threat? When? And where? With this scenario, Imo people now live with two eyes open as apprehension dominates the air.

Therefore, this is where it behoves on the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to speak to the people and reassured them of Government’s protection at all times. Such a move will embolden the masses to carry out with their day to day activities without fear. It will restore some confidence in the people seeing their Governor talking to them. But that is yet to happen.

The truth remains that security is the task of all citizens. It is not left only for the Government, since a society without adequate security exposes everybody to danger.

The protection of every society depends on the people, who in the first place are the custodian of the area.

But while Government seeks ways of dousing the current insecurity ravaging the State, the masses must be carried along by being treated with “human face” by security operatives.

This must be in consonance with a cordial relationship between the people and security personnel.

A situation whereby those who came to protect the masses see them as the first enemy, will likely lead to a clash between the people and the security Agents. This is invitation to chaos. Therefore, both the people and the security Agents must work together.

Therefore, there must be a means of maximizing the goodwill of the citizens and the cooperation of the security men to avoid complicating the issue at hand this crucial period.

It must always be noted that security is made for man, and not man for security. It implies that without the society, there would not have been security in the first place.

In that case, the Government of Imo State must at this time develop a penchant of speaking to the people regularly, and the truth for that matter, and do away with embellishing politics into every matter because the times now pose a precarious situation.

If what is heightening the environment in Imo is caused by some elements, the Government will do good by naming those involved in this carnage, use them set example, and for others to learn big lessons.

In order words, it is not enough to be repeating “politically motivated” without exposing those “motivating” this evil on the State with the people living in suspense and apprehension.

But if the matter is beyond politics, Government, which has every machinery and capacity to know what is the issue, should know better.

But everywhere in the world, political conflicts are only resolved through a round Table discussion.

In the case of Imo State, the Government should be in possession of enough “information” to by now known what the real situation is, and should begin a way out of the entire confusion.

What concerns Imo citizens is to have a peaceful environment and carry out their responsibilities, under a secured State.

Security is the major assignment of every given Chief of Executive of a State. This is the reason security takes a heavy chunk of the National and State allocations.

The present situation in Imo even needs intervention of the Elders. They should have by now been worried why a State like Imo is in the news for the bad reasons.

But where are the Elders in Imo? Those who ought to have come out to speak for the people without minding whose ox is gored are all compromised.

Under the sorry situation in Imo now, this is when “Elders” should have risen up and be counted by calling a spade by its name and restore the usual peace in the State.

This can be done by engaging the Governor and other force(s) if any, they think are necessary to bringing to a final solution to the insecurity in the State. Any environment with a porous security is living in danger, which affects the socio-economic activity and growth of such Area. Imo State must not be among that class.