Imo Angels Hands Colleague, Merit Birthday Gift In Victory Over 9ineteen Damsels FC

Players of Imo Angels FC have described their victory over the weekend against 9ineteen Damsels FC of Umuahia, Abia state as a birthday present to their colleague, Offor Merit.

Speaking to Trumpeta sports desk shortly after the thrilling friendly encounter at the Old Township Stadium along Tetlow road Owerri,club captain, Chinaka Gift Chinedu said they were all out to impress their darling fans, supporters and management of the team for all the motivations given to them adding that the victory also served as a sweet gift to our beloved sister, Offor Merit Ada who turned plus one on Sunday.

“Yes it was a a bit difficult especially after they got the first goal against the run of play.

“The misses didn’t help us too in the first half but thanks to the pep talk from our able gaffer, Coach Sunny and the entire technical crew including our supporters which galvanised us to find our redeem in the second half.

“The goals started coming although we still have a lot of work to do because it could have converted more goals.

The birthday celebrant who was full of excitement however later thanked his colleague in her online post expressing her love and appreciation for the victory which she said was her most cherished birthday gift.

Imo Angels FC still remains unbeaten against their female folks in 7 matches and are reportedly preparing for the NNL league of the female version later this year.