LMC Gets Knock For Pampering Naze Millionaires .. As Players Threaten Street Protest

The salary saga which has bedeviled Heartland FC may have taken a different dimension as the League Mangement ComPANY LMC, have been accused of allegedly pamoering the Owerri based side.

According to reports monitored on line players of the NPFL side have been angered by LMC’s decission to allow the club play with thir B team.

“There are indications that the League Management Company, LMC is aiding Heartland to evade payment of salaries, a report said.

Recall that most of the players of the Naze Millionaires refused to honour their away tie against Lobi Stars in Makurdi demanding that their outstanding salaries be paid.

Some Heartland players Trumpeta sports desk gathered,

have now resolved to protest on the streets and down to the government house if they don’t get paid in seven days.

Meanwhile, an insider who pleaded anonymity said it’s a shame that the LMC that should compel Heartland to pay them is the one giving them such a wrong advise which will not solve the problem on ground.