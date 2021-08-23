All Seasons Int’l Club Tourney: Ifeanyi Ekwueme Lauds Ikoku’s Youth Program .. As Good Soccer FC Wins Maiden Edition

Ex -International and Former Sporting Director of Heartland FC, Ifeanyi Ekwueme has extolled the Evang Mike Ikoku, CEO of All Seasons Hotel and Mimi Place among other business ventures for his youth empowerment programs especially through football.

Speaking to Trumpeta Sports desk shortly after the maiden edition of the All Seasons Int’l Football Club 5 Teams Tournament which was won by Good Soccer FC yesterday at Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education Mini Stadium, Owerri, Ekwueme noted that tournaments like that is usually used to help curb social vices and eradicate crime activities among the youths.

“I want thank thank everyone who has supported us from the beginning to the end of this tournament including, Darling FM, Boss FM, WakaWaka Sports and Trumpeta Newspaper.

“I want to specially appreciate the donor, All Seasons who has done so much to empower the youths through football and I wish to urge others to emulate his gesture because we have been using this type of activity to eradicate crime from the life of the youths as well as empower them.

He further revealed that the selected players from the tournament will form the fulcrum of the brand new club, All Seasons Int’l FC which we hope to feature in this seasons Nigeria National League (NNL).

5 teams, Vikings FC, Imo Strikers FC, Ifeanyi Ekwueme Int’l FC and Good Soccer FC vied for honours in a league format as the two top teams, Ifeanyi Ekwueme and Good Soccer locked horns in the final which was won by the later 3-4 via penalties after the regulation time ended goalless.

Reacting to his teams victory, Chairman of the team, Hon Benjamin Okechukwu Nwokorie ” Ahuonu” thanked the donor for investing on promoting youth programs stating that with more tournaments in Owerri that talents are bound to be discovered.

While saluting his team for the victory, he said his team expects to compete with teams like Kano Pillars, MFM FC and other elite teams in the next 5years but noted that they are currently in the Nation Wide League 2 and narrowly missed promotion in the just ended season.

Some of the dignitaries who witnessed the final includes, Coach Emmanuel Dutch (former gaffer of Abia Warriors), Mr Andy Show (Ex-Iwuanyanwu National player) among many others while the LOC members who served during the tournament are; Stanley Otti (Chairman), Engr Chimaobi Kempe’s (Sec), Iyk Osuji (CSO), Chuky Sampson, Peter Ahumaraegbe, Kelechi Eke “Pillars”, Stanley Onuegbu, Chukwu Emeka (Medic), Ndubuisi Ajomiwe (Chief Coach) and Iky Michael.