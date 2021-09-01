LADY JENNY ANUSIEM: MEET NIGERIA’S YOUNGEST FOOTBALL CEO

At 30 she is focused, determined and a goal-getter with a burning passion to give the women folks a deserved place in our society.

Before venturing into the football circle, Jenny Anusiem, a young and energetic woman driven by the passion to make an impact and support the Girl Child with every factor available at her disposal was first groomed as a CEO when she co birthed “Jenny Uzo Foundation”.

The dynamic entrepreneur and social change activist hails from Avutu in Obowo LGA of Imo State.

She is armed with quality education, having attended Federal Government Girls College Umuahia, she proceeded to the prestigious Imo State University, where she was certified with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History &

International Studies in 2012.

From 2014 to 2019, she served as the Personal Assistant PA, to the Deputy Governor of Imo State; Prince Eze Madumere mfr (kSC), on protocol and welfare.

Due to her resilience and self-reliance with the willpower to make a positive difference, she is also a seasoned Fashion Entrepreneur and the CEO of “Jency Fashions”, a brand that specializes in making “kings -men through its bespoke, sown to fit men outfits”. Since its inception in 2018, the business has recorded tremendous successes and is adding up to improve the nation’s economy while creating job opportunities.

Dear to the heart of Miss Anusiem Jenny is the Jenny Uzo Foundation which she co-founded in 2016 and incorporated in 2018. Jenny Uzo Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) founded to support the Girl Child by Educating and Empowering her academically, socially and through mentorship, thereby fostering gender equality in the society.

At the foundation, they are focused on advocacy, health & nutrition, education, entrepreneurship and empowerment –all targeted at the Girl Child and the women at large.

Her journey into the world of football club proprietorship was born due to the absence of female football activities in her hometown a couple of years back which irked her and pushed her to donate a trophy for the female teams in Obowo LGA.

That fun and philanthropic gesture designed to balance gender equality drew her further to the point of desiring to empower the Girl Child especially talented ones in Imo state through football for them to become professional players, future coaches, administrators and mentors, hence the birth of Imo Angels FC in November 2020.

As a wild wind and with her never give up attitude, Jenny recruited like-minds and experienced football administrators who in a very little time set up, nurtured and mentored one of the most talked-about female football side not just in East of the Niger area but all over the nation and across the globe.

Imo Angels FC, instantly became the most sort after female side when in their maiden outing at Sango Otta, Ogun state they against all odds won the 8 Queens Invitational Female Preseason Tournament after just 3 months it was given birth to.

With enthusiasm and the hunger in the eyes of the young talented/triumphant ladies, Jenny and her management team encouraged the young girls to gain more experience with top-notch friendlies against the superpower female teams Bayelsa Queens FC (Women’s Aiteo Cup Champions) and Rivers Angels FC (2020-21 NWFL Premiership Winners).

The heavy defeat suffered in the hands of these great teams afforded Imo Angels FC the opportunity to learn how to handle defeat as they went ahead to battle Heartland Queens FC to a standstill in the Imo State Aiteo Cup final only to narrowly lose on penalties.

The youngest football CEO, Jenny has since been more than determine and motivated by the antecedents of the female football administrative forerunners such Aisha Folade, late Henrietta Okaigwe, late Tessy Nwoke, Dilichukwu Onyedinma, among many others to contribute her own little quota towards the development of female football in Nigeria.

As a fast learner with keen interest to improve her knowledge at all time, Jenny is out to bring positive not just for the girl child in our society but also to the football industry especially the female version.

The Avutu born elegant Amazon is also a devout lover of God who simply wants a better and equal opportunity for the girl child to realise her dream positively