Imo SWAN Extols Madumere On His Election Into Nigeria Karate Federation

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Imo Chapter has congratulated the former Deputy Governor of the State, Prince Eze Madumere on his election as a board member of the Nigeria Karate Federation.

Prince Madumere recently secured the votes of the southeast delegates to become the representative of the zone on the board of the Nigeria Karate Federation which was along other Sports Federations inaugurated by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare on Friday last week at Abuja.

Imo SWAN in a press release signed by its chairman, Everest Ezihe and Secretary, Tunde Liadi hailed the election of the sports-loving former Deputy Governor and urged him to use his new designation to better the lot of Karate in the zone.

“It is with utmost delight we expressed our joy at your election into the board of Nigeria Karate Federation. We receive the news with happiness and are wishing you well already in your new position,” Ezihe said in a statement.

“We see this appointment of yours as a call to service and we are urging you to ensure Karate enjoys a new lease of life under your dispensation especially in the South East. We are aware of your giant strides in sports generally when you were the Deputy Governor.

“You have not also stopped to improve the lots of Imo people and South East in general in sports and humanitarian services even after you left office. We pray that God will give you the wisdom with which to uplift Karate in the South East in the next four years.”