Heartland GM, Promise Lauds Gov Uzodinma Over Francis Chukwu’s Appointment As OCDA Boss

The Acting General Manager of Heartland FC Owerri, Mr Promise Nwachukwu has lauded Imo state Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma over the appointment of his brother and Uncle, Engr Francis Chukwu as the new SA/General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA.

Nwachukwu who thanked the governor for his vision in appointing vibrant and pragmatic Imolites as his Aides especially the recent appointment of Engr Chukwu whom he described as a dynamic and dedicated youth to sever as his Special Adviser as well as the General Manager of OCDA.

The Heartland FC GM who was full of praises for his brother on his appointment, expressed optimism and believe that Engr Chukwu posses the administrative dexterity and ability to deliver the 3R mantra of the Shared Prosperity administration which includes; Reconstruction, Recovery and Rehabilitation.