Akarachi Mbaike Cup: Orodo B, Amakohia Zoom Into Quarter -Finals

The 2022/22 Akarachi Mbaike Unity Football Competition has currently at its crucial stage with teams making frantic efforts to make the next round.

Orodo Ward B and Amakohia Ward are the first two teams to qualify for the quarter -finals after they eliminated Amaike Mbieri and Inyishi/Umudim respectively.

Orodo B at the Ifakala Community Secondary School field in Mbaitoli defeated hard -fighting Amaike 1-0 to book their passage to the last eight at the Mbaitoli centre.

The spectators were thrilled with the best of football and they were hoping penalty shootout would decide the tie but 7 shirted Collins Onuoha of Orodo B dispatched a well -struck free -kick in the 69th minute for the only goal of the game.

Orodo B got to the final in the first edition before they were thrashed 3-0 by the defending champion, Amaimo and they just two games away from equalling that feat this season.

In the second game played at the Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Stadium in Iho, Ikeduru LGA, Amakohia narrowly beat Inyishi/Umudim on penalties to make the quarter -final stage In the game played on Tuesday.

The game ended 1-1 at the regulation time before Amakohia qualified for the last eight 4-3 on penalties.

Yesterday, two more games were decided as Akabo faced Iho Dimeze at the Ikeduru centre while Ogwa 1 and Ogbaku slugged it out at the Mbaitoli centre.

Akarachi Mbaike Unity Cup is sponsored by Engineer Akarachi Amadi who is the founder and CEO of Akarachi Foundations and the Integrity Group Initiative (IGI).

The final of the competition comes up on January 3rd, 2022.

*Results and Fixtures Of 2021/22 Akarachi Mbaike Unity Cup:

Ikeduru Center:

Uzoagba 1-4 Iho

Amatta 0-4 Amaimo

Inyishi/Umudim 1-0 Atta 1

Amakohia 2-0 OUE

Ngugo Ikembara 1-2 Atta 2

Avuvu vs Akabo

Mbaitoli Centre:

Ogwa 1 0-0 Ezinihitte (Ogwa 1 advanced 4-2 on penalties)

Ifakala 3-0 Afara Eziama

Ubomiri 2-2 Orodo A. Orodo A through to the next round 3-2 on penalties

Amaike 1-0 Ogwa 2

Ogbaku vs Umunoha/Asano

Umuagwu Umuwhoha 0-1 Orodo B

Akarachi Mbaike Unity Cup Second Round Results and Fixture

Inyishi/Umudim 1-1 Amakohia (Amakohia qualified 4-3 on penalties.Akabo vs Iho 22/12/21Amaimo vs Atta 2

Mbaitoli:

Amaike 0-1 Orodo BOgwa 1 vs Ogbaku 22/12/21Ifakala vs Orodo A 23/12/21

Net Shakers

3 goals

Akuonye Iwueze (Iho Dimeze)Ekene Onu (Amaimo)

2 goals

Chibueze Agha (Orodo A)

1 goal

Mmegwa Bekee (Uzoagba)Simon Udoka (Iho Dimeze)Chigozie Ogu (Amaimo)Chikwado Iheanacho (Ifakala)Chisom Osuigwe (Ifakala)Chidera Onu (Inyishi/Umudim)Eke Arinze (Afara/Eziama) (own goal)Ugonna Oparaku (Amaike)Uzoamaka Chukwuemeka (Ubomiri)Chinaza Ukawuike (Ubomiri)Osita Benjamin (Ngugo Ikembara)Nwanyanwu Ojo (Atta 2)Destiny Chukwuemeka (Atta 2)Collins Onuoha (Orodo B)