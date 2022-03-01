EAGLES CALL UP: HOME BASED PLAYERS MUST RAISE CONFIDENCE LEVEL – Marcelinus Anyanwu

Former coach of Al ITTIFAQ fc in Dubai, a second professional division side in Arabia league united Arab emirate , has urged Nigeria professional football league players to improve their confidence level to make coach Austin Egoaveon squad for the world cup play off between Nigeria and Ghana

‘ Nigeria professional football league players must improve on their confidence level and take away inferiority complex in their game.’ Says Anyanwu former coach of MFM FC of Lagos

“Like i always emphasized, football is the same all over the world, some of the players playing in Europe are not better than the ones playing at home”.

“The only thing disturbing the Nigeria professional football league players is inferiority complex, they have the energy, skills and tactics, they just have to work on their confidence level on the field of play”.

“We saw what Sunday Mba a home base did in the nation cup Nigeria won in 2013 in South Africa, we saw how he contributed to the success of the super eagles that particular year, it’s all about having great confidence that made Mba score the winning goal against Burkina Faso in the finals

“Chibuzor Okoronkwo appeared for super Eagles 14 times and was consistent when he was playing for the super eagles, even though he was still a home base player then. He featured in all the matches at the summer Olympics held in Beijing in 2008 in which Nigeria was runners up

”So Nigeria professional football league players must improve on their confidence level to compete for shirts in the national team.

Head scout and consultant of Gulf United football club. A leading grassroots football club in Middle East further heaped praises on the league management company of the Nigeria professional football league for making it easy for fans of the league to stream matches live on NPFL TV.

“I will like to thank the league management company of the league for the wonderful job they have done , right now, the league matches can be streamed online all over the world”.

Here in Dubai, I do follow all the matches and highlight of games online, I’m really much happy for this wonderful development”.

Meanwhile, Marcelinus Anyanwu was part of the male football team technical crew of Imo state during the 2011 sports festival held in Port Harcourt that has the likes of Chidiebere Nwakali of Tuwaiq club of Saudi Arabia and Emmanuel Iwu kwara united football goal keeper