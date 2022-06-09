Why Heartland Players Went On Hunger Strike Again

..As Team Takes On Amanda In FA Cup

Reason for the uneasy tension in the camp of Heartland FC has been mad known, Trumpeta sports desk has been told.

According a source close to the NPFL struggling side, the players no thanks to the four months’ salary arrears being owed them refused to come out to train ahead of their upcoming Imo State FA Cup tie against Amanda FC of Orlu as well as their NPFL game away to Lobi this weekend.

The club desperately needs to win at least one away game to be able to escape relegation.

Interestingly, rather than step up preparations for the match, the players resolved to adopt a sit down look approach to the game.

The players are said to be owed four months’ salary with several other unpaid allowances.

This is coming barely few days after they put up a brilliant performance at home against Akwa United winning by 1-0.

A competent camp source disclosed that it was even some supporters of the club that contributed money to buy pure water for the players in the game against Akwa and that their feeding money only got to them at about 11am for a game played by 2pm.

The club’s General Manager, Promise Nwachukwu and other officers of the team are said to be helpless as the “big man”, Deputy Speaker Amara Iwuanyanwu who is in a position to get funds out of government coffers has been away at Abuja for APC convention alongside the governor, Hope Uzodimma and other government functionaries.

It was not clear the situation of things before this report as they team is billed to take on Amanda FC in the first round of games of the ongoing FA Cup (Aiteo Cup) at the Old Stadium, Owerri today by 4pm.

Heartland is sitting in the relegation zone of the league log alongside MFM, Katsina United and Lobi Stars.