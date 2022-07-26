First Mahi FC Up For Essential Test In Friendly Tie

With the current season gradually winding up especially in Nigeria, First Mahi FC has refused to relent in her rebuilding process.

The young side with a fat ambition to become one of the best will on Tuesday experience a test from the Essential Global FC, Mbano in a friendly tie at the Abajah Mini stadium in Ozuoha -Abajah, Nwangele LGA by 3pm.

The NLO side will be using the friendly to continue accessing its newly acquired players who have been in camp since after resuming two weeks ago, while the also very ambitious Mbano side with eye on training young talents for professional stint will hope to consolidate on their work of maturing their players in readiness for greener pastures.

The match on Tuesday will be the first time both sides will be meeting as they would be no love lost with ego and pride at stake.

First Mahi’s last friendly was against Apex Krane of Asaba at the Stephen Keshi stadium which they lost 3-1 as the boys would hope to make amends for their new gaffer, Coach Gift whom the team is planning to unveil along side other new players soon.