EOCF Boss, Sir Obidinma Felicitates With Iwuanyanwu @ 80

The CEO/President of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (KSC) has felicitated with Chief Sir Engr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu “Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo” on his auspicious 80th birthday celebration.

Sir Obidinma made this known through a congratulatory massage signed by the Foundation’s boss described “Ahaejiagamba” as a colossal gift to sports and humanity.

“On behalf of Elkanah Onyeali Dynasty and EOCF as well Elkanah Onyeali Football Academy, I heartily wish our Pillar of Sports a memorable and joy filled birthday celebration.

“Ahaejiagamba is a colossal, gift to Nigerian sports and humanity through his auspicious takeover of the Spartans FC and renaming it to Iwuanyanwu National FC exploring and conquering the Nigerian elite league with impressive outings at the continent.

“I am indeed touched by the rich and beautiful legacy he has built over the years in the mind of many which cuts across several sectors including human capacity building.

“My dad was one of the coaches who transited from ‘Spartans FC’ to ‘Iwuanyanwu National FC’ with Prince Lemmy Akakem “Okpataozuoh” as the club Chairman then.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu has remained a father figure to me and a big friend of my family which necessitated his presence at the final of the 2019 Ihitte Mbieri Unity Football Cup in Memory of my dad late Elkanah Onyeali “Mercedese”.

“I must say that his huge influence in human capacity building antic endured me into philanthropic gestures and remains a source of strength for Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation.

“It is indeed natural and very important that we at EOCF joins millions of Nigerians , especially Imolites to wish “Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo” a successful celebration of his 80th birthday.

“I therefore pray for God’s sustained Love, Grace and many more blissful years to an enigmatic and dynamic philanthropist who has touched many lives positively.