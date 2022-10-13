FirstMahi & FC Ona-Pal Salute New NFF Board

..Lauds 1st VP, Anyansi

..Call For Improved & Robust League

The Chairman of First Mahi FC, Prince Chidiebere Eze Onuoha and that of it’s Uyo based sister club, FC Ona -Pal, Engr Obinna Paul Peter has felicitated with the newly elected Nigeria Football Federation NFF, board led by Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

In joint congratulatory massages made available to Trumpeta sports desk, the devoted football stakeholders with passion for discovering and exposing talents at the grassroots felicitated with the new board on their election as well taking off with their duties with the boards first meeting.

“We the management members, players and technical crew First Mahi FC and our sister club, FC Ona -Pal wish to heartily felicitate with the new NFF President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau and his board members on their successful election to pilot that affairs of taking Nigerian football to greater heights.

“We also wish to urge the new board to hit the ground running with innovations and ideas that will not just bring positive changes to our football but also to revamp the various sections of the league with the view of making more robust and attractive.

“We also wish to commend our brother and boss, Enyimba FC Chairman, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu on his election as the 1st Vice President of NFF.

“We strongly believe that his wealth of experience in the game will no doubt count as the new board sets to rejig our football in line with the development plan template set in motion by the President Mohammadu Buhari through the Sports Minister, Mr Sunday Dare.