Heartland Holds First Mahi FC To Draw In Pre Season Game

Relegated NPFL side, Heartland FC, Owerri yesterday held NLO team, First Mahi FC to a 1-1 draw in a pre season encounter.

The pulsating friendly which was held at the main bowl of the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri saw the former NPFL and Aiteo Cup Champions take the lead mid -way in the first stanza after a midfield error from the Abajah based NLO team.

The second stanza however witnessed a more determined Coach Gift Manilla team who took their high pressing style of play to their sister opponent and were rewarded with an equalizer when Wisdom Nebekee’s in swinger was misjudged by Heartland keeper to bring the game to parity.

Efforts by the NLO side to increase their tally in the encounter was however not eventful owing to near misses in front of goal.

Speaking to Trumpeta sports desk shortly after the game, Coach Gift Manilla of First Mahi FC, said;

“It was a good game and my boys showed a good character especially after the second half.

“But I must say that we still have a lot of work to do particularly in the art of goal scoring and staying tight at the back.

He however noted that it was just a friendly affair adding that the games for now is to put the boys in good shape ahead of the coming season.