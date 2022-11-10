Ikukuoma Foundation Powered Sec Sch Football Tourney Enters 2nd Round

..As 11 Schools Resume Hostilities Today

The second round of the maiden edition of the Ikukuoma Foundation Powered Secondary School Football Competition which organized by Like -Minds Fitness Club for Owerri Zone will enter it’s second round today.

According to a release by the Local Organizing Committee, Comrade Ifeanyi Ihekwere, 10 successful teams from the first round of games which was concluded on Wednesday November 9, 2020 and the Ezegbogu Secondary School (Ezinihitte MBaise) that drew by in the first round will continue Hostilities for a place into the 3rd round.

The first match in the 2nd round of games will be between Comprehensive Secondary School Amakohia (Owerri North) and Comprehensive Secondary School Ubomiri (Mbaitoli LGA) by 10am at the Dan Anyiam Stadium training pitch, while in the second match by 12noon, Pater Noster Secondary School (Ahiazu Mbaise) takes on Comprehensive Secondary School Orji (Owerri North).

On Friday, the second round games continues with Emmanuel College (Municipal) taking on Government Secondary School (Municipal) by 10am just as Obizi High School squares up against Holy Ghost College (Municipal).

Meanwhile history was made on Thursday during the last two games of the first round games as the fastest goal of the tournament was Scored by Onyeneke Franklyn of Owalla Avuvu Secondary School, Ikeduru within 57seconds of play in their game against City School Owerri while Gideon Iheanyichukwu of St Patricks Secondary School. Ahiazu Mbaise scored the first Hatr Today history was made fastest goal was Scored by Onyeneke Franklyn of Owalla Avuvu(57seconds)while Gideon Iheanyichukwu of St Patricks Ahiazu,Scored the first Hat trick ( 3 goals) of the tournament in their match against Okpala Secondary School.

Some of The 1st Round Results

Pater Nosta Sec Ahiazu Mbaise 3 – 1 Community Sec, Umuonyeali Mbieri.

Comprehensive Sec Orji Owerri North 2 – 1 Comprehensive Sec Ngugo Ikeduru.

Owalla Avuvu Community Sec (Ikeduru) 1 – 0 City Sch Owerri (Municipal)

St Patrick Sec Ahiazu 3 – 1 Okpala Sec Sch

Fixtures

Thursday (10/11/22)

Comprehensive Sec Amakohia Vs Comprehensive Sec Ubomiri @ 10am

Peter Noster Sec Ahiazu Vs Comprehensive Sec Orji @ 12noon

Friday (11/11/22)

Emmanuel Coolege Owerri Vs Govt Sec Owerri @ 10am

Obizi High School Vs Holy Ghost College Owerr @ 12noon.