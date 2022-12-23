SWAN Rejoices With Imo FA Vice Chair, Barr Dike On His Birthday

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria Imo Chapter has hailed the indefatigable Vice Chairman of Imo State Football Association, Barrister Ifeanyi Dike on the attainment of his new age today.

Imo SWAN in a press release praised the hard working Imo FA Vice Chairman, Barrister Dike whose support to the Imo FA Boss, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam has ensured the state has a virile FA that is devoid of rancour and back biting.

Sports journalists in Imo State prayed that God grant him good health, long life and prosperity that will continue to enable him to steer the affairs of the state.

“We wish the Imo FA Vice Chairman well on the occasion of his birthday celebration. We pray that may God grant him his favour in good health, long life and prosperity,” Tunde Liadi, the scribe of Imo SWAN said in a press statement.